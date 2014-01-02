BANGKOK, Jan 2 Thai stocks fell to their lowest in almost 16 months on Thursday as anti-government protests intensified against the Feb. 2 election, while shares in the Philippines and Indonesia rallied on their first trading day of the year. The key SET index was down 2.8 percent at 1,262.56, slipping to 1,257.06 at one point, the lowest since Sept. 13, 2012, amid sell-offs in large caps such as shares of Siam Commercial Bank and Advanced Info Service. "Although the global economic recovery theme is positive to other stock markets, local political uncertainties remain a major problem for SET, similar to what happened in December," strategists at broker KGI Securities said in a report. Anti-government protesters have planned a mass rally to shut down Bangkok from Jan. 13, calling for national reform to precede the election while security agencies sought an enforcement of the Emergency Decree to deal with the protest. Philippine index climbed 1.6 percent to 5,984.26, the highest close since Dec. 9. Shares of First Gen Corp jumped 7.4 percent, the top percentage gainer, after it reported some progress in fully restoring a power plant operation. Indonesia's key index gained 1 percent to 4,317.01, the highest in nearly one month, while Singapore stocks edged up 0.2 percent amid selective buying in shares such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd after a broker recommendation. Investors cashed in gains on stocks which outperformed regional peers last year, sending shares in Malaysia nearly 1 percent lower and shares in Vietnam edging down 0.02 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0823 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.15 388.37 -0.83 Singapore 3172.71 3167.43 +0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1848.90 1866.96 -0.97 Bangkok 1262.56 1298.71 -2.78 Jakarta 4317.01 4274.18 +1.00 Manila 5984.26 5889.83 +1.60 Ho Chi Minh 504.51 504.63 -0.02