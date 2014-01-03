BANGKOK, Jan 3 Most Southeast Asian stocks fell on Friday, with Singapore shares marking their first losses in 10 sessions, while Thai stocks extended their slide to new 16-month lows as the region followed weak Asian markets amid global risk aversion. A sudden reversal in some very popular trades sparked a bout of global risk aversion. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1 percent, while markets from Shanghai to Sydney were all in the red. The Thai SET index was down 0.4 percent at 1,226.48. It earlier hit 1,208.60, the lowest since August 2012, as investors sold off large caps and tourism-related stocks such as Thai Oil and Central Plaza Hotel. Brokers cited a technical rebound, with Maybank Kim Eng Securities expecting the index to rise to 1,245, helped by short-covering. The benchmark is poised to end the week almost 6 percent lower, the worst week since August 2013, after Thursday's selloff that wiped more than 5 percent off the gauge amid escalating political tensions at home. "The political situation was still a key factor as it remained uncertain about the election ... The uncertainties and stock price weaknesses also brought in short selling," finance minister Kittirat Na Ranong told reporters. Anti-government protesters have planned mass rallies to shut down Bangkok on Jan. 13, calling for a postponement of the Feb. 2 polls and paving the way for a political reform. The red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship said on Thursday it would also stage a mass rally to counter the planned anti-government demonstrations. Singapore's Straits Times Index shed 1 percent after a 3.7 percent gain in the previous nine sessions. Malaysia eased 0.7 percent, hovering around a one-week low of 1,839.16 and further pulling away from a record close of 1,872.52 on Dec. 30, while Indonesia dropped 1.7 percent from a near six-week closing high on Thursday. Philippine shares slipped into negative territory from a near four-week closing high on Thursday. Vietnam, Southeast Asia's 2013 best performer, bucked the trend, edging up 0.3 percent as a rate cut lifted real estate stocks. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0739 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 379.52 383.33 -0.99 Singapore 3134.60 3174.65 -1.25 Kuala Lumpur 1839.16 1852.95 -0.74 Bangkok 1226.48 1230.77 -0.35 Jakarta 4252.71 4327.26 -1.72 Manila 5947.93 5984.26 -0.61 Ho Chi Minh 505.98 504.51 +0.29