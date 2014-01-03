BANGKOK, Jan 3 Most Southeast Asian stocks
retreated on Friday, along with weakness in broader Asia, with
Thai shares hitting a fresh 16-month closing low as domestic
political protests escalated.
The Thai SET index ended down 0.5 percent at
1,224.62, recouping some of its earlier losses amid
short-covering in large-caps such as Advanced Info Service
and Kasikornbank.
It was down 5.7 percent on the week, the worst since August
2013 and Southeast Asia's worst performer.
Concerns over a possible delay in the Feb. 2 election and
active short-selling helped spur Thursday's sell-off when the
index plunged more than 5 percent.
Anti-government protesters have planned mass rallies to shut
down Bangkok on Jan. 13, calling for political reform before the
polls while the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against
Dictatorship would stage a mass rally to counter the planned
anti-government demonstrations.
Stocks in Singapore ended nine sessions of gains,
falling 1.4 percent on the day and 0.6 percent on the week,
while Malaysia lost 1 percent to a near two-week low,
with a weekly loss of 1.4 percent, its first in seven weeks.
Vietnam inched up 0.2 percent as real-estate stocks
gained after the central bank cut home loan rates, with a weekly
loss of 0.2 percent.
Indonesia slid 1.6 percent to a one-week closing low
while the Philippines was down 0.6 percent, both ending
the week around 1 percent higher.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 379.67 383.33 -0.96
Singapore 3131.47 3174.65 -1.36
Kuala Lumpur 1834.74 1852.95 -0.98
Bangkok 1224.62 1230.77 -0.50
Jakarta 4257.66 4327.27 -1.61
Manila 5947.93 5984.26 -0.61
Ho Chi Minh 505.37 504.51 +0.17
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 379.67 388.37 -2.24
Singapore 3131.47 3167.43 -1.14
Kuala Lumpur 1834.74 1866.96 -1.73
Bangkok 1224.62 1298.71 -5.70
Jakarta 4257.66 4274.18 -0.39
Manila 5947.93 5889.83 +0.99
Ho Chi Minh 505.37 504.63 +0.15
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 133,084,900 190,505,640
Kuala Lumpur 96,226,900 110,109,077
Bangkok 5,265,556 5,322,809
Jakarta 2,186,911,500 2,946,130,917
Manila 74,931 71,601
Ho Chi Minh 55,600 92,815