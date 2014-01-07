BANGKOK, Jan 7 Thai stocks edged higher on
Tuesday as large-caps and banking shares regained lost ground
while shares in Indonesia and the Philippines eased amid
currency weaknesses.
The Thai SET index was up 0.7 percent at 1,238.94,
led by a 2.8 percent gain in Airports of Thailand while
Krung Thai Bank rose 1.3 percent on expectations the
state-run bank would report strong quarterly earnings.
Strategists at broker Phillip Securities expect selective
buying in beaten-down, high dividend yielding stocks to lift
the benchmark to 1,250 later in the day, although domestic
political factors still bear a close watch.
"There is scope for a short-term rebound in Thai stocks
today after the pace of foreign buying picked up
significantly... though domestic political pressure would
continue to weigh on the market in the long term," they wrote in
a report.
Anti-government protesters have planned a mass shutdown of
the capital on Jan. 13, calling for a reform of the political
system to precede the election.
The Thai stock market saw foreign inflows for a third
session on Monday, helping the benchmark bounce off a 16-month
closing low hit last week.
Indonesia's main index fell 0.4 percent to 4,187.87,
having hit a two-week low of 4,185.45. Agricultural stocks
fell 2.7 percent and mining shares eased 0.7
percent amid concerns over the impact of the rupiah's weakness
on earnings.
The Philippine key index was down 0.5 percent at
5,955.12, weighed down by profit-taking in shares such as
Philippine Long Distance Telephone, with a weak peso
keeping players cautious of foreign selling.
The market noted net foreign selling of $11.2 million on
Monday amid the peso's weakness.
The Philippine central bank is prepared to intervene in the
foreign exchange market to smoothen excessive swings, its
governor said on Tuesday, as the peso hovered near
4-month lows.
Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia edged
slightly higher as Asian shares stabilised after four straight
days of losses.
Vietnam rose 0.6 percent after the government said a
strategic foreign investor will be allowed to own a maximum 20
percent of a Vietnamese bank from late next month, from 15
percent now.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0502 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 379.06 379.28 -0.06
Singapore 3130.48 3123.82 +0.21
Kuala Lumpur 1830.45 1829.18 +0.07
Bangkok 1238.94 1230.84 +0.66
Jakarta 4187.87 4202.81 -0.36
Manila 5955.12 5985.81 -0.51
Ho Chi Minh 512.17 509.10 +0.60