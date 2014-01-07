BANGKOK, Jan 7 Thai stocks jumped on Tuesday, outperforming others in Southeast Asia, as higher oil prices bolstered buying in energy stocks and shares of Thai Airways International recovered from five sessions of falls after a positive earnings guidance for 2014. The Thai index ended up 2.6 percent at 1,262.36, extending gains into a second day and bouncing from the oversold mark for the first time since Dec. 27, with its 14-day Relative Strength Index at 33.8 at Tuesday's close. The rebound helped the benchmark trim some of its losses since November amid ongoing political tensions while caution remained ahead of a mass shutdown of the capital on Jan. 13 by anti-government protesters calling for a reform of the political system to precede the election. Shares of energy firm PTT Pcl rallied 6.4 percent, the top gainer on the energy index, while Thai Airways jumped 5.7 percent after acting President Chokchai Panyayong saw the carrier returning to a profit in 2014. Other regional markets ended mostly lower, with Indonesia and the Philippines easing amid currency weaknesses. Singapore and Malaysia retreated from early highs in line with weak Asian markets. Vietnam edged up 0.2 percent, with banking shares rising after the government said a strategic foreign investor will be allowed to own a maximum 20 percent of a Vietnamese bank from late next month, from 15 percent now. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 379.39 379.28 +0.03 Singapore 3120.88 3123.82 -0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1825.11 1829.18 -0.22 Bangkok 1262.36 1230.84 +2.56 Jakarta 4175.81 4202.81 -0.64 Manila 5947.44 5985.81 -0.64 Ho Chi Minh 510.12 509.10 +0.20 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 379.39 388.37 -2.31 Singapore 3120.88 3167.43 -1.47 Kuala Lumpur 1825.11 1866.96 -2.24 Bangkok 1262.36 1298.71 -2.80 Jakarta 4175.81 4274.18 -2.30 Manila 5947.44 5889.83 +0.98 Ho Chi Minh 510.12 504.63 +1.09 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 169,757,700 188,794,220 Kuala Lumpur 102,195,400 105,339,070 Bangkok 5,068,249 5,287,086 Jakarta 2,384,719,900 2,881,386,460 Manila 68,776 71,657 Ho Chi Minh 74,364 87,616