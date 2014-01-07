BANGKOK, Jan 7 Thai stocks jumped on Tuesday,
outperforming others in Southeast Asia, as higher oil prices
bolstered buying in energy stocks and shares of Thai Airways
International recovered from five sessions of falls
after a positive earnings guidance for 2014.
The Thai index ended up 2.6 percent at 1,262.36,
extending gains into a second day and bouncing from the oversold
mark for the first time since Dec. 27, with its 14-day Relative
Strength Index at 33.8 at Tuesday's close.
The rebound helped the benchmark trim some of its losses
since November amid ongoing political tensions while caution
remained ahead of a mass shutdown of the capital on Jan. 13 by
anti-government protesters calling for a reform of the political
system to precede the election.
Shares of energy firm PTT Pcl rallied 6.4 percent,
the top gainer on the energy index, while Thai Airways
jumped 5.7 percent after acting President Chokchai Panyayong saw
the carrier returning to a profit in 2014.
Other regional markets ended mostly lower, with Indonesia
and the Philippines easing amid currency
weaknesses.
Singapore and Malaysia retreated from early
highs in line with weak Asian markets.
Vietnam edged up 0.2 percent, with banking shares
rising after the government said a strategic foreign investor
will be allowed to own a maximum 20 percent of a Vietnamese bank
from late next month, from 15 percent now.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 379.39 379.28 +0.03
Singapore 3120.88 3123.82 -0.09
Kuala Lumpur 1825.11 1829.18 -0.22
Bangkok 1262.36 1230.84 +2.56
Jakarta 4175.81 4202.81 -0.64
Manila 5947.44 5985.81 -0.64
Ho Chi Minh 510.12 509.10 +0.20
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 379.39 388.37 -2.31
Singapore 3120.88 3167.43 -1.47
Kuala Lumpur 1825.11 1866.96 -2.24
Bangkok 1262.36 1298.71 -2.80
Jakarta 4175.81 4274.18 -2.30
Manila 5947.44 5889.83 +0.98
Ho Chi Minh 510.12 504.63 +1.09
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 169,757,700 188,794,220
Kuala Lumpur 102,195,400 105,339,070
Bangkok 5,068,249 5,287,086
Jakarta 2,384,719,900 2,881,386,460
Manila 68,776 71,657
Ho Chi Minh 74,364 87,616