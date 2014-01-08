BANGKOK, Jan 8 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly gained on Wednesday as investors bought back beaten-down regional large caps along with positive sentiment in broader Asia and strong U.S. trade data, with Indonesia trimming early loss amid a fall in bond yields. Thai stocks were up 0.1 percent at midday, erasing some of their earlier gains, ahead of a court ruling later in the day on the legality of the 2 trillion baht ($60.38 billion) borrowing bill for infrastructure projects. Brokers also cited cautions ahead of the large-scale protests in Bangkok on Jan. 13 by anti-government protestors, calling for a political reform to precede the election. "Heading toward the end of the week, most investors will either trim position or stay out of the market to monitor the large scale anti-government protests," strategists at broker KGI Securities wrote in a report. Stocks in Singapore rose 0.8 percent after three days of falls, Malaysia was up 0.5 percent, recovering from five sessions of losses, while Philippine stocks edged up 0.5 percent, reversing a fall on Tuesday. The region saw a handful of selective buying in large caps such as Singapore's United Overseas Bank, Malaysia's Petronas Gas, Philippine Energy Development Corp , Indonesia's Adaro Energy and Thailand's Central Plaza Hotel. Vietnam's index was up 0.37 percent as expectations of solid earnings lifted blue chips. It rose on Tuesday after the government said it would allow foreign investors to buy bigger stakes in its banks from next month. In Jakarta, the key index was nearly flat at 4,174.85. Broker Trimegah Securities said a fall in Indonesia's 10-year government bond yield on Tuesday after being auctioned at relatively higher yield could be supportive to the share market. "We expect JCI to go up today following yesterday's bond yield improvement ... but we also expect buyers to remain cautious," they wrote in a report. "Demand during auction was not as broad as expected though, with bids mostly coming from Southeast Asian investors, not much from U.S. and Europe," they said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0541 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 381.49 379.63 +0.49 Singapore 3143.91 3120.88 +0.75 Kuala Lumpur 1834.99 1825.11 +0.54 Bangkok 1263.85 1262.36 +0.12 Jakarta 4174.85 4175.81 -0.02 Manila 5976.38 5947.44 +0.49 Ho Chi Minh 512.02 510.12 +0.37