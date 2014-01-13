BANGKOK, Jan 13 Thai shares jumped 2.2 percent
to their highest in more than two weeks on Monday as a proposal
to put off the Feb. 2 election triggered short covering, but low
volumes suggested investors remained cautious as political
protests intensified in Bangkok.
The benchmark SET index closed at 1,283.56, the
highest since Dec. 27. Among top gainers, Airports of Thailand
surged 5.2 percent and Advanced Info Service
gained 4.8 percent, both recovering from early losses.
Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has invited leaders
of anti-government protesters and political parties to discuss
an Election Commission proposal to push back the date of the
snap election she called.
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters occupied
parts of central Bangkok on Monday, meeting no resistance from
the authorities, ratcheting up a two-month agitation to force
the resignation of Prime Minister Yingluck.
Sentiment in the region was broadly positive as weak U.S.
jobs data on Friday revived expectations the Federal Reserve
will keep interest rates low for longer.
Among outperformers, Indonesia climbed 3.2 percent
to its highest close in nearly eight weeks, with foreign
investors buying a net $159 million, while the Philippines
rose 1.7 percent, with net foreign buying of $5.6
million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
Indonesia will be shut on Tuesday for a public holiday.
In its first-quarter report, HSBC Global Research upgraded
Malaysian shares to overweight, citing its defensive
qualities and high dividend yields and upgraded Philippine
stocks to overweight due to its strong economic fundamental.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 387.38 381.57 +1.52
Singapore 3135.49 3143.87 -0.27
Kuala Lumpur 1834.97 1826.61 +0.46
Bangkok 1283.56 1255.45 +2.24
Jakarta 4390.77 4254.97 +3.19
Manila 5940.67 5842.88 +1.67
Ho Chi Minh 521.11 518.94 +0.42
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 387.38 388.37 -0.25
Singapore 3135.49 3167.43 -1.01
Kuala Lumpur 1834.97 1866.96 -1.71
Bangkok 1283.56 1298.71 -1.17
Jakarta 4390.77 4274.18 +2.73
Manila 5940.67 5889.83 +0.86
Ho Chi Minh 521.11 504.63 +3.27
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 144,893,400 179,413,070
Kuala Lumpur 83,731,700 101,616,413
Bangkok 4,337,186 5,039,698
Jakarta 4,843,527,300 2,874,780,883
Manila 93,623 66,819
Ho Chi Minh 71,994 86,536