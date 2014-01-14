BANGKOK, Jan 14 Thai shares eked out slim gains on Tuesday, helped by selective buying in a reporting season, while most others in Southeast Asia were weaker to flat as Asian markets came under pressure amid concerns about the U.S. growth outlook. The Thai SET index was up 0.3 percent after a rally of more than 2 percent on Monday. Trading volume remained thin with about 1.5 million shares changing hands, 0.3 times the full-day average over the past 30 sessions. Investors, in large part, stayed on the sidelines amid anti-government protests in Bangkok, calling for Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her cabinet ministers to step down to pave the way for national reform. Protesters said they would tighten the blockade around ministries on Tuesday and a hardline faction threatened to storm the stock exchange, while many major intersections in the capital Bangkok remained blocked. Short-term traders would be in the market while profit-booking would limit any strong upside, brokers said. Technically, the critical level of the benchmark is seen around 1,270, strategists with brokerage Krungsri Securities wrote in a report. "We would buy first-tier stocks on a move around this level on expectation of continued index upside to 1,270-1,320. On the other hand, we would take profit on a fall below 1,270 as downside is indicated to the next support at 1,245," they wrote. Among gainers, shares of Siam Cement rose almost 1 percent, hovering around their highest level in more than one week, ahead of the company's fourth-quarter results towards the end of this month. Investors sold recent gainers such as Kasikornbank after a strong rise on Monday when the Thai bourse saw a net foreign buying of $57 million, taking the total so far in the month to $146 million, data showed. Singapore's Straits Times Index edged down 0.4 percent and the Philippine main index was lower 0.1 percent as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.5 percent. The Vietnam index edged up 0.3 percent to its highest in seven months, led by a 7 percent jump in Southern Seed Corp , the top percentage gainer. Malaysia and Indonesia are shut for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0419 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 387.06 387.36 -0.08 Singapore 3121.20 3135.49 -0.46 Bangkok 1286.79 1283.56 +0.25 Manila 5935.68 5940.67 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 522.72 521.11 +0.31