BANGKOK, Jan 15 Thai stocks retreated on Wednesday as investors locked in quick profits amid anti-government protests in Bangkok and uncertainty over the Feb. 2 poll, while Indonesian shares hit their two-month high with mining companies leading the pack. The Thai SET index was down 0.3 percent in moderate trading volume at 0530 GMT after gaining 3.2 percent over the past two sessions, with mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service Pcl falling back after two straight sessions of rises. Brokers expect profit-taking to cap the index from breaking above 1,300, with pressure building on the caretaker government to call off the Feb. 2 election and step down. Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra invited protest leaders and political parties to a meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss an Election Commission proposal to postpone the election until May. A meeting of the National Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday, where it is set to bring formal charges against those involved in alleged corruption in the controversial rice-pledging scheme, including Yingluck, is also on focus. "There is a possibility that the SET will slump again, if the political tension does not ease in the near term," strategists with brokerage Maybank Kim Eng Securities wrote in a report. Indonesia's index climbed 1.3 percent to 4,445.47, the highest since Nov. 11. Among outperformers, nickel producer Vale Indonesia jumped as much as 7 percent after the government halted mineral ore exports in an attempt to promote processing domestically. Foreign inflows sent Indonesian shares higher by more than 3 percent on Monday. The market was closed on Tuesday. Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities expects short-covering to further boost the market. "On Monday, foreign investors covered their short positions... We expect further short-covering today, but the market is likely to be more mixed for the remainder of the week," it said in a report. Stocks in Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam rose in line with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which was up 0.1 percent after the World Bank upgraded its outlook for the global economy. Bright spots in the region included Malaysia's IOI Properties Group, which soared in its market debut, and Indonesian sharia lender PT Bank Panin Syariah, which rose as much as 5 percent in its trading debut. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0530 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 386.88 387.75 -0.23 Singapore 3141.35 3123.75 +0.56 Kuala Lumpur 1829.73 1834.97 -0.29 Bangkok 1292.04 1295.87 -0.30 Jakarta 4445.47 4390.77 +1.25 Manila 5965.26 5935.56 +0.50 Ho Chi Minh 525.66 522.31 +0.64