BANGKOK, Jan 16 Thai shares hit a three-week
high on Thursday on heavy buying in large-caps and banks amid
expectations of lower interest rates, despite continuing
political uncertainty, while the Philippines rose to a one-week
high aided by foreign buying.
The key SET index ended up 1.9 percent at 1,301.48,
the highest since Dec. 26, with Advanced Info Service
and Krung Thai Bank among the top gainers.
Trading volume was relatively high, with technical-led
buying heavy around the 1,300 level, said Teerawut Kanniphakul,
strategist at broker CIMB Securities (Thailand).
Domestic institutions bought shares for a third consecutive
session on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.
A number of so-called trigger funds, which redeem when the
index hits a target level, have piled into low-valuation shares,
said Phillip Securities.
However, caution remained as protests in Bangkok escalated,
trying to force out the government and calling for a reform
before an election. The caretaker government has confirmed a
general election will be held on Feb. 2.
Citi Research said the unpredictable politics could increase
the chances of a rate cut by the Bank of Thailand's Monetary
Policy Committee (MPC) next week.
"Even if the rate cut event doesn't happen next week,
pushing back elections as Bangkok is still under siege, may
revive the likelihood of more rate stimulus," Citi said in a
report dated Jan. 15.
Among the bright spots, the Philippine index gained
0.4 percent to 5,982.24, with foreign investors buying shares
worth a net 125 million pesos ($2.78 million) while Vietnam
rose 1.3 percent to a 3-1/2 year high.
Major Southeast Asian markets reversed early gains, with
Malaysia sliding 0.6 percent to near seven-week lows
ahead of a market holiday on Friday while Indonesian stocks
edged down 0.7 percent after a rally earlier in the
week.
Singapore edged down 0.1 percent, weighed down by
commodities shares, including Wilmar International Ltd
.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 385.54 384.98 +0.15
Singapore 3140.44 3143.25 -0.09
Kuala Lumpur 1813.01 1824.03 -0.60
Bangkok 1301.48 1277.03 +1.91
Jakarta 4412.49 4441.59 -0.66
Manila 5982.24 5958.12 +0.40
Ho Chi Minh 533.54 526.68 +1.30
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 385.54 388.37 -0.73
Singapore 3140.44 3167.43 -0.85
Kuala Lumpur 1813.01 1866.96 -2.89
Bangkok 1301.48 1298.71 +0.21
Jakarta 4412.49 4274.18 +3.24
Manila 5982.24 5889.83 +1.57
Ho Chi Minh 533.54 504.63 +5.73
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 162,248,400 179,536,867
Kuala Lumpur 188,760,700 103,440,210
Bangkok 6,483,549 4,931,713
Jakarta 3,157,299,900 2,923,579,853
Manila 44,879 66,232
Ho Chi Minh 97,753 86,203