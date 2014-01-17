BANGKOK, Jan 17 Thai stocks edged lower on Friday as investors locked in quick gains in big-caps such as Advanced Info Service while others in Southeast Asia were range-bound in line with Asian stock markets and on downbeat results from Wall Street. Thai benchmark SET index eased 0.3 percent to 1,298.25 near midday, paring earlier gains after a bout of technical-led selling around the 1,300 level. The market was broadly wary of the domestic political tensions, brokers said. "Volatility is expected to remain high ... Investors should watch out for possible risk-aversion sell-off ahead of the weekend. Domestic political pressure would continue to keep a lid on the upside," said strategists at Phillip Securities. Anti-government protesters continued marching in the capital on Friday, demanding Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her ministers step down to pave the way for political reform before an election. The SET index racked up gains of more than 3 percent so far this week -- among the region's outperformers -- as domestic funds and foreign investors built positions in large-caps after their falls. . Banking shares rose almost 5 percent this week amid buying in shares of blue-chip banks in the reporting season. Shares in Singapore and Indonesia were nearly unchanged while the Philippines edged up 0.2 percent, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2 percent. Shares in Vietnam outperformed, with the main index jumping 2 percent to its highest since May 2010. It is poised to end the week almost up 5 percent amid buying in shares of blue-chip companies. Malaysia is shut on Friday, reopening on Monday. It fell 0.7 percent on the week, a third week of falls. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0522 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.71 385.54 +0.04 Singapore 3138.92 3140.44 -0.05 Bangkok 1298.25 1301.48 -0.25 Jakarta 4411.39 4412.49 -0.02 Manila 5992.18 5982.24 +0.17 Ho Chi Minh 544.62 533.54 +2.08