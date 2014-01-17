BANGKOK, Jan 17 Thai stocks retreated on Friday as investors cut some risk exposure after a blast at an anti-government protest rally, with most others in Southeast Asia rangebound amid Asian stock market weakness and downbeat results on Wall Street. Thai SET index finished down 0.5 percent on the day, trimming its gain on the week to 3.2 percent. It was among the region's outperformers on the week, helped by bargain hunting in a reporting season, including banking shares. An explosive device wounded 28 anti-government protesters in the Thai capital on Friday and other violence was reported after several days of relative calm when the movement appeared to be running out of steam. Vietnam was the region's bright spot. The benchmark VN Index climbed 1.88 percent, extending its winning streak to 11 sessions. It was up 4.8 percent on the week, Southeast Asia's best, ahead of Indonesia's 3.7 percent weekly gain. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.52 385.54 -0.01 Singapore 3147.33 3140.44 +0.22 Bangkok 1295.41 1301.48 -0.47 Jakarta 4412.23 4412.49 -0.01 Manila 5987.09 5982.24 +0.08 Ho Chi Minh 543.59 533.54 +1.88 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.42 388.37 -0.76 Singapore 3147.33 3167.43 -0.63 Kuala Lumpur -- 1866.96 -2.89 Bangkok 1295.41 1298.71 -0.25 Jakarta 4412.23 4274.18 +3.23 Manila 5987.09 5889.83 +1.65 Ho Chi Minh 543.59 504.63 +7.72 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 204,128,200 179,536,867 Bangkok 6,878,829 4,923,300 Jakarta 2,918,989,200 2,932,950,307 Manila 98,758 65,713 Ho Chi Minh 118,065 85,733