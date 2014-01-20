Jan 20 Thai stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday as foreign investors shed exposure to risky assets after violence over the weekend hit sentiment, while other Southeast Asian markets closed mixed amid concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy. The Thai SET index ended 0.4 percent, led by information technology and banking shares, while the baht also slid due to political tension. Foreign investors sold a net $46.47 million worth of shares on Monday, extending the offshore outflow to $165.9 million in the last five straight sessions. Analysts expect foreign outflows to continue with Thai authorities "very seriously" considering a state of emergency after the weekend violence where protesters have been trying for more than two months to bring down the government. Shares in Singapore and Malaysia closed 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent respectively with Kuala Lumpur witnessed a foreign outflow of $88.08 million as expectation of a sluggish growth in China dented investor appetite for risky assets. China's economy grew 7.7 percent in 2013 after easing in the final three months on sagging investment growth, while analysts expect a cool-down this year as the government wrestles to implement major reforms. Bucking the trend, the Vietnam stock index, the region's best performer this year, outperformed the region with a 1.9 percent rise, while the Jakarta Composite Index and the Philippines ended 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent firmer, respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 383.88 385.42 -0.04 Singapore 3128.79 3147.33 -0.59 Kuala Lumpur 1807.59 1813.01 -0.30 Bangkok 1289.99 1295.41 -0.42 Jakarta 4431.57 4412.23 +0.44 Manila 6005.60 5987.09 +0.31 Ho Chi Minh 553.67 543.59 +1.85 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 383.88 388.37 -1.16 Singapore 3128.79 3167.43 -1.22 Kuala Lumpur 1807.59 1866.96 -3.18 Bangkok 1289.99 1298.71 -0.67 Jakarta 4431.57 4274.18 +3.68 Manila 6005.60 5889.83 +1.97 Ho Chi Minh 553.67 504.63 +9.72 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 109,883,200 179,193,497 Kuala Lumpur 139,544,600 106,408,950 Bangkok 5,758,106 4,974,442 Jakarta 3,712,257,840 2,939,235,047 Manila 35,727 66,477 Ho Chi Minh 105,722 86,206