Jan 22 Thai shares fell on Wednesday as a state of emergency began in the capital, while other Southeast Asian markets traded slightly weaker with sentiment dented by the possibility of more cuts in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus. The Thai SET index underperformed the region and was down 0.5 percent to a near one-week low by 0813 GMT. A pro-government leader was shot and wounded on Wednesday in Thailand's northeast, a stronghold of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, as a 60-day state of emergency began in and around Bangkok where protesters are trying to force her from power. Other markets traded mixed amid lower appetite for risky assets with many investors expecting the U.S. central bank to further trim its bond buying next week. The Malaysian and Vietnam indexes were down 0.2 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. Manila outperformed the region with a 2 percent gain as the IMF raised its growth forecast to 6.3 percent this year from 6 percent, with the country likely to benefit from faster growth in advanced economies and typhoon rebuilding. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0813 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.50 384.17 +0.33 Singapore 3132.83 3133.76 -0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1812.44 1815.34 -0.16 Bangkok 1286.71 1293.10 -0.49 Jakarta 4462.87 4452.50 +0.23 Manila 6139.86 6019.24 +2.00 Ho Chi Minh 551.92 559.91 -1.43