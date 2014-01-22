Jan 22 Philippine stocks jumped to their highest
in more than seven weeks after the IMF raised the country's
growth forecast, while other markets ended mixed over
possibility of more cuts in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus.
The Philippines stock index jumped 2 percent to
6,139.86 points, its highest close since Dec. 3, led by banks.
The index would test 6150-6300 level after surpassing the
key barrier of 6,000, said Jonathan Ravelas, chief market
strategist at BDO Unibank Inc, in a Twitter message.
The IMF on Wednesday raised its growth forecast for
Philippines to 6.3 percent this year from 6 percent, with the
country likely to benefit from faster growth in advanced
economies and typhoon rebuilding.
Thai market fell as its central bank surprisingly kept its
benchmark interest rate unchanged, contending that the country's
months-long political unrest should only have a short-term
impact on growth.
The Thai SET index underperformed the region with a
0.2 percent fall amid lingering political unrest in the capital.
A pro-government leader was shot and wounded on Wednesday in
Thailand's northeast, a stronghold of Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra, as a 60-day state of emergency began in and around
Bangkok where protesters are trying to force her from power.
Other markets traded mixed amid lower appetite for risky
assets with many investors expecting the U.S. central bank to
further trim its bond buying next week.
The Malaysian and Vietnam indexes were down
0.1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively, while Singapore
ended steady. Indonesia's stock index ended 0.6
percent firmer.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 385.22 384.17 +1.05
Singapore 3133.74 3133.76 0.00
Kuala Lumpur 1814.10 1815.34 -0.07
Bangkok 1290.49 1293.10 -0.20
Jakarta 4477.49 4452.50 +0.56
Manila 6139.86 6019.24 +2.00
Ho Chi Minh 551.92 559.91 -1.43
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 385.22 388.37 -0.81
Singapore 3133.74 3167.43 -1.06
Kuala Lumpur 1814.10 1866.96 -2.83
Bangkok 1290.49 1298.71 -0.63
Jakarta 4477.49 4274.18 +4.76
Manila 6139.86 5889.83 +4.25
Ho Chi Minh 551.92 504.63 +9.37
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 156,776,300 171,463,923
Kuala Lumpur 169,743,400 105,970,150
Bangkok 4,320,354 4,860,892
Jakarta 3,291,638,300 2,906,301,357
Manila 88,608 66,398
Ho Chi Minh 125,282 87,063