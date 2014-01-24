Jan 24 Stocks in Indonesia and Singapore fell on Friday as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data and the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve further trimming its bond buying next week hit sentiment. However, Thai shares gained after political unrest eased in the capital. The Jakarta Composite Index lost 1.3 percent, led by financials and hurt by a weaker rupiah. The index fell from a near three-month high hit in the previous session, after having gained 1.9 percent in the four straight sessions until Thursday. The rupiah slid as much as 0.7 percent in early trade. Cautious investors are awaiting directions from the Fed, which some market players expect to further trim its bond buying next week even as Chinese manufacturing data pointed to a mild slowdown in the new year. Singapore eased 0.8 percent to a near five-week low. The index fell 2.27 percent on week, its worst weekly performance in the last 22 straight weeks, Thomson Reuters data showed. Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp fell 1.8 percent on Friday, a day after it posted a 26 percent decline in 2013 net profit. Singapore shares have been the worst performers this week followed by Malaysia and Thailand. Malaysia ended down 0.3 percent to a more than five-week low with a foreign outflow of 56.33 million on Friday However, Thai shares bucked the trend, rising 0.5 percent after Bangkok returned to calm after weeks of political unrest, extending the week's net gain to 1.5 percent. Foreign investors sold only $4.87 million worth Thai share, after buying a net $56.55 million worth of stocks on Thursday. Bangkok suffered a $221.4 million outflow in seven straight sessions through Wednesday. The Philippine share index, the best performer for the week, closed up 0.4 percent, while Vietnam gained 1.2 percent as foreign investors stepped up buying, boosting some blue chips and propping up the market as domestic traders sold shares ahead of a long holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 383.56 385.41 -0.48 Singapore 3075.99 3100.24 -0.78 Kuala Lumpur 1802.57 1808.31 -0.32 Bangkok 1314.63 1308.34 +0.48 Jakarta 4437.34 4496.04 -1.31 Manila 6191.50 6170.05 +0.35 Ho Chi Minh 5560.19 553.55 +1.20 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 383.56 388.37 -1.24 Singapore 3075.99 3167.43 -2.89 Kuala Lumpur 1802.57 1866.96 -3.45 Bangkok 1314.63 1298.71 +1.23 Jakarta 4437.34 4274.18 +3.82 Manila 6191.50 5889.83 +5.12 Ho Chi Minh 560.19 504.63 +11.01 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 236,024,500 170,420,877 Kuala Lumpur 163,902,800 108,684,303 Bangkok 4,626,810 4,830,736 Jakarta 2,406,845,000 2,914,909,307 Manila 88,619 68,817 Ho Chi Minh 88,006 87,545