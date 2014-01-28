BANGKOK, Jan 28 Thai stocks slipped to near two-week lows on Tuesday after factory output for December dropped more than expected amid domestic political tensions while most markets in Southeast Asia rebounded after recent falls. The Thai benchmark SET index was down 0.5 percent at 1,282.13, having hit 1,274.61, the lowest since Jan. 15. Shares of airport operator Airports of Thailand and telecoms firm Advanced Info Service were among those actively traded. Industrial output fell 6.17 percent in December from a year earlier, making a ninth straight month of decline, adding to worry that the country's protracted political turmoil is hitting confidence and this year's economic outlook. Trading volume was 0.4 times the full day average over the past 30 sessions as investors awaited a conclusion between caretaker Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and the election commission on the rescheduling of the Feb. 2 election expected later in the day. Support for the SET index was seen at 1,270, said Maybank Kim Eng Securities. "If the election is maintained on Feb. 2, a 70 percent chance, the SET will likely contract," it said in a daily note to clients. The Indonesian index rose 0.7 percent after a nearly 4 percent drop on Monday and Friday as concerns about the slowing Chinese economy and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its bond buying further put pressure on risk assets. The Fed starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. Singapore was up 0.2 percent and Malaysia rose 0.3 percent, both regaining some of their more than 2 percent losses over the past four sessions. Philippine shares bucked the trend, dropping 0.6 percent after Monday's 1.8 percent fall while Asian stock markets were weaker, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing 0.07 percent. Vietnam's stock market is closed from Tuesday to Feb. 5 for the country's Lunar New Year festival. Vietnamese shares have risen 10.5 percent so far this year, among Asia's outperformers. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0543 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 377.56 377.07 +0.13 Singapore 3048.19 3042.43 +0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1784.65 1778.88 +0.32 Bangkok 1282.13 1288.59 -0.50 Jakarta 4353.33 4322.78 +0.71 Manila 6036.50 6081.61 -0.74