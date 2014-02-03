BANGKOK, Feb 3 Most Southeast Asian stocks fell on Monday, with Singapore sliding to five-month lows amid weak sentiment in the U.S. and Asian stock markets, but Thai stocks rose on short covering after voting in Sunday's general election went ahead peacefully. Singapore's Straits Times Index dropped 1.1 percent to 2,993.73, falling at one point to 2,991.15, the lowest since Aug. 28, led down by shares of Singapore Telecommunications and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Broker NRA Capital expects the index to fall to initial support of 2,900, citing the pace of Wall Street's loss on Friday and as the market deals with more negative than positive news. "Even if the further $10 billion cut to the Fed's QE programme was expected, this did not come with accompanying positive indicators but more uncertainty as to whether the faltering recovery can take more setbacks," the broker said. In Jakarta, selling in large caps such as Telkom Indonesia sent the main index down 0.4 percent. In Manila, the main index eased 0.3 percent, led down by shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands. MSCI's index of Southeast Asian shares was down 0.3 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent by 0542 GMT. Thai stocks bucked the downtrend, up 1.1 percent by midday, led by large caps such as Advanced Info Service after the weekend poll passed without violence as feared. Brokers said political risks remained. "It is important to monitor what the caretaker government will do during the vacuum period. The Election Commission plans to hold a by-election on Feb. 23, but it still might not be enough to fill the 95 percent of MP seats required," strategists at broker KGI Securities wrote in a report. Malaysia was shut for a market holiday and Vietnam remained closed for the country's Lunar New Year festival, reopening on Feb. 6. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0542 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 377.56 377.69 -0.03 Singapore 2993.73 3027.22 -1.11 Bangkok 1288.47 1274.28 +1.11 Jakarta 4401.97 4418.76 -0.38 Manila 6020.96 6041.19 -0.33