BANGKOK, Feb 6 Major Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, with Singapore rebounding from a 14-month closing low hit in the previous session amid gains in Asian stock markets, while bargain hunting helped Thai shares plagued with political risks. Thai SET index traded up 0.5 percent at 1,286.07 near midday, amid technical-led buying in shares of CP All Pcl and Airports of Thailand. The benchmark rose a modest 0.3 percent on Wednesday when local institutions and retail investors were among buyers, countering selling by foreign investors. Brokers said investors awaited a court ruling later in the day on whether to revoke the emergency decree issued by the caretaker government. The emergency decree imposed in late January sent consumer confidence in the month to 26-month lows. "If the court cancels the emergency decree, the SET is expected to rebound to test the 1,290 level with slower foreign net sales," strategists at broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities wrote in a report. Gains in broader Asia offered some respite to the emerging share market, with Singapore's index rising 0.8 percent to 2,984.25, after falling for a fifth session on Wednesday to the lowest close since November 2012. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1 percent after five days of losses. NRA Capital said investors looked forward to Friday's jobs numbers in the United States to have a better clue on the outlook. "Investors would remain cautious over taking new positions on the assumption that the worst was not over," the broker said. Stocks in Malaysia and the Philippines, which were under foreign selling pressure this week, gained 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Indonesia was up 0.5 percent, building on Wednesday's 0.7 percent rise. Bucking the uptrend, Vietnam eased 0.2 percent on resuming trade after the Lunar New Year holiday since Jan. 28. Despite the weakness, the index had rallied more than 10 percent this year, Asia's best performer and among overbought markets, with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) holding above 70 since Jan. 13. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0516 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 377.81 376.31 +0.40 Singapore 2984.25 2960.09 +0.82 Kuala Lumpur 1789.51 1785.88 +0.20 Bangkok 1286.07 1280.25 +0.45 Jakarta 4404.65 4384.31 +0.46 Manila 5932.53 5908.41 +0.41 Ho Chi Minh 555.67 556.52 -0.15