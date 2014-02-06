BANGKOK, Feb 6 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Thursday, in line with Asian shares amid
investor expectations that a euro zone policy decision and
upcoming U.S. jobs data can calm nerves strained by the emerging
market selloff.
Bangkok's SET index closed at its highest level in
nearly two weeks at 1,295.24. Dividend-yielding stocks such as
Siam Cement rose, while Kasikornbank fell
amid profit-booking.
Investors remained wary of the inconclusive polls on Sunday
while awaiting a court ruling expected later in the day on
whether to revoke the emergency decree issued by the caretaker
government in January which sent consumer confidence in the
month to 26-month lows.
Thai stock exchange President Charamporn Jotikasthira told
reporters that the stock market could be subdued and volatile
through the first half of the year due to domestic political
uncertainty.
Singapore's Straits Times Index snapped a
five-session losing streak and ended up 1 percent at 2,988.27,
with shares of Singapore Telecommunications up 1.2
percent, their first gain in five sessions. It had hit its
14-month closing low on Wednesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 1 percent, with investors looking forward
to the European Central Bank meeting and Friday's jobs numbers
in the United States.
Philippine shares erased most gains made earlier in the day
and ended up 0.1 percent. Alliance Global Group, which
rose 1.3 percent, was the top traded stock, while Philippine
Long Distance Telephone lost 0.5 percent in late
selling.
Stock exchange data showed foreign investors sold shares
worth net 233.9 million peso ($5.16 million) on Thursday.
The Philippine central bank announced after market hours
that it left an overnight borrowing rate unchanged at a record
low of 3.5 percent, in line with expectations, saying that
inflation was manageable.
Malaysia was up 0.7 percent with stock exchange data
showing local institutions and retail investors were net buyers.
Indonesia was up 0.9 percent, with foreign investors
buying a net 294.1 billion rupiah ($24.12 million).
Vietnam closed down 0.33 percent on profit-taking in
large-cap stocks, while analysts expected the index to rise in
the coming sessions on positive macro economic outlook.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 379.07 376.31 +0.73
Singapore 2988.27 2960.09 +0.95
Kuala Lumpur 1797.90 1785.88 +0.67
Bangkok 1295.24 1280.25 +1.17
Jakarta 4424.71 4384.31 +0.92
Manila 5914.59 5908.41 +0.10
Ho Chi Minh 554.68 556.52 -0.33
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 379.07 388.37 -2.39
Singapore 2988.27 3167.43 -5.66
Kuala Lumpur 1797.90 1866.96 -3.70
Bangkok 1295.24 1298.71 -0.27
Jakarta 4424.71 4274.18 +3.52
Manila 5914.59 5889.83 +0.42
Ho Chi Minh 554.68 504.63 +9.92
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 222,123,400 172,274,010
Kuala Lumpur 155,548,400 117,142,660
Bangkok 4,715,118 4,585,626
Jakarta 3,427,599,200 2,747,070,357
Manila 51,192 71,589
Ho Chi Minh 89,235 87,803