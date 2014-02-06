BANGKOK, Feb 6 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, in line with Asian shares amid investor expectations that a euro zone policy decision and upcoming U.S. jobs data can calm nerves strained by the emerging market selloff. Bangkok's SET index closed at its highest level in nearly two weeks at 1,295.24. Dividend-yielding stocks such as Siam Cement rose, while Kasikornbank fell amid profit-booking. Investors remained wary of the inconclusive polls on Sunday while awaiting a court ruling expected later in the day on whether to revoke the emergency decree issued by the caretaker government in January which sent consumer confidence in the month to 26-month lows. Thai stock exchange President Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters that the stock market could be subdued and volatile through the first half of the year due to domestic political uncertainty. Singapore's Straits Times Index snapped a five-session losing streak and ended up 1 percent at 2,988.27, with shares of Singapore Telecommunications up 1.2 percent, their first gain in five sessions. It had hit its 14-month closing low on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1 percent, with investors looking forward to the European Central Bank meeting and Friday's jobs numbers in the United States. Philippine shares erased most gains made earlier in the day and ended up 0.1 percent. Alliance Global Group, which rose 1.3 percent, was the top traded stock, while Philippine Long Distance Telephone lost 0.5 percent in late selling. Stock exchange data showed foreign investors sold shares worth net 233.9 million peso ($5.16 million) on Thursday. The Philippine central bank announced after market hours that it left an overnight borrowing rate unchanged at a record low of 3.5 percent, in line with expectations, saying that inflation was manageable. Malaysia was up 0.7 percent with stock exchange data showing local institutions and retail investors were net buyers. Indonesia was up 0.9 percent, with foreign investors buying a net 294.1 billion rupiah ($24.12 million). Vietnam closed down 0.33 percent on profit-taking in large-cap stocks, while analysts expected the index to rise in the coming sessions on positive macro economic outlook. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 379.07 376.31 +0.73 Singapore 2988.27 2960.09 +0.95 Kuala Lumpur 1797.90 1785.88 +0.67 Bangkok 1295.24 1280.25 +1.17 Jakarta 4424.71 4384.31 +0.92 Manila 5914.59 5908.41 +0.10 Ho Chi Minh 554.68 556.52 -0.33 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 379.07 388.37 -2.39 Singapore 2988.27 3167.43 -5.66 Kuala Lumpur 1797.90 1866.96 -3.70 Bangkok 1295.24 1298.71 -0.27 Jakarta 4424.71 4274.18 +3.52 Manila 5914.59 5889.83 +0.42 Ho Chi Minh 554.68 504.63 +9.92 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 222,123,400 172,274,010 Kuala Lumpur 155,548,400 117,142,660 Bangkok 4,715,118 4,585,626 Jakarta 3,427,599,200 2,747,070,357 Manila 51,192 71,589 Ho Chi Minh 89,235 87,803