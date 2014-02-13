BANGKOK, Feb 13 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly flat to weaker on Thursday, with Indonesia bouncing
off lows after the central bank held key rates steady as
expected, while Thai shares ended lower ahead of a holiday.
Jakarta's Composite Index closed down 0.1 percent,
with interest rate sensitive banks recouping early
losses and ending slightly higher. Data showed foreign investors
bought a net 142.4 billion rupiah ($11.78 million) of shares
.
The gauge has gained about 5 percent so far this year, with
a recent set of positive economic data supportive to broader
sentiment.
Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark reference rate
unchanged at 7.5 percent and said its current-account
deficit had narrowed sharply in the fourth quarter.
The rupiah hit its strongest in more than two
months on Thursday after the rate decision.
Thailand's SET index edged down 0.2 percent as
domestic political problems weighed on tourism shares such as
carrier Thai Airways International. The guage ended
the week up 1.2 percent, its second week of
gains.
Thai markets are shut on Friday for a public holiday, and
will reopen on Monday.
Profit taking hit shares across the region, sending Malaysia
0.5 percent lower after six sessions of rises, while the
Philippines fell for the first time in seven sessions,
closing down 0.2 percent.
Market players picked up shares of Southeast Asian firms
which posted strong earnings.
In Singapore, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
gained almost 2 percent after better-than-expected quarter
earnings, outperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index
which was up 0.2 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 386.99 387.23 -0.06
Singapore 3039.90 3035.45 +0.15
Kuala Lumpur 1817.15 1825.64 -0.47
Bangkok 1311.87 1314.06 -0.17
Jakarta 4491.66 4496.28 -0.10
Manila 6101.72 6112.31 -0.17
Ho Chi Minh 570.18 564.25 +1.05
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 386.99 388.37 -0.36
Singapore 3039.90 3167.43 -4.03
Kuala Lumpur 1817.15 1866.96 -2.67
Bangkok 1311.87 1298.71 +1.01
Jakarta 4491.66 4274.18 +5.09
Manila 6101.72 5889.83 +3.60
Ho Chi Minh 570.18 504.63 +12.99
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 209,310,200 187,096,037
Kuala Lumpur 103,558,900 125,920,960
Bangkok 5,895,602 4,794,145
Jakarta 2,931,782,800 2,959,935,313
Manila 66,129 74,281
Ho Chi Minh 147,121 93,583