JAKARTA, Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Friday, tracking strong Asian shares, with Indonesia eking out small gains on the back of a stronger rupiah. Asian shares rose on Friday while the U.S. dollar struggled to regain traction after downbeat U.S. economic data pushed it to a nearly three-week low against the euro. Both Indonesian and Vietnamese index inched up 0.36 percent, each. Jakarta Composite Index closed at 4,508, boosted by property sector which ended up 1.2 percent. Real estate developers Sentul City and Lippo Cikarang rose more than 3 percent each. The Indonesian rupiah hit a near 11-week high on Friday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, as investors snapped up the country's bonds after its current account deficit narrowed sharply in the fourth quarter. Vietnam's index ended at 572.22 on Friday, the highest since October 2009, led by blue chips such as gas producer PetroVietNam Gas, lender BIDV and dairy product maker Vinamilk. The Philippine and Malaysian indexes were up more than 0.12 percent each, while Singapore stocks were flat. The Thai bourse is closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 389.72 386.99 +0.71 Singapore 3038.71 3039.90 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1819.37 1817.15 +0.12 Bangkok 1311.87 1311.87 +0.00 Manila 6113.66 6101.72 +0.20 Jakarta 4508.04 4491.66 +0.36 Ho Chi Minh 572.22 570.18 +0.36 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 389.72 388.37 +0.73 Singapore 3038.71 3167.43 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1819.37 1866.96 +0.12 Bangkok 1311.87 1298.71 -0.17 Jakarta 6113.66 4274.18 +0.20 Manila 4508.04 5889.83 +0.36 Ho Chi Minh 572.22 504.63 +0.36 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.