Feb 17 Most Southeast Asian stocks ended firmer on Monday, led by Thailand and Indonesia on hopes foreign funds will return to emerging markets, while positive earnings also helped boost sentiment. Thailand's SET index jumped 1.6 percent to its highest close since Dec. 25, led by a 2.8 percent gain in the country's top oil company PTT Pcl. Airports of Thailand, which posted a better-than-expected quarterly net profit also jumped 4 percent, helping the overall Bangkok index. Analysts said domestic political concerns could hinder the overall performance of the market and foreign buying as Thailand's economy slowed significantly in the final quarter of 2013 when the unrest started, data showed on Monday. The state planning agency cut its forecast for Thailand's growth this year because of the political unrest that could prevent the formation of a fully functioning government for months. Thai market saw a net outflow of $12.33 million, extending its net outflow to $897.9 million in the last 16 straight sessions. Jakarta's Composite Index gained 1.1 percent to a more than 3-1/2-month high, helped by a net foreign inflow of $5.72 million on Monday. Foreigners have bought a net $133.95 million worth risky assets in Jakarta.. The index has gained about 4.7 percent in the last nine sessions with a recent set of positive economic data supportive to broader sentiment. Singapore shares ended 1 percent higher at more than three-week highs, led by banks after positive earnings from United Overseas Bank Ltd lifted its shares to their highest in 2-1/2 weeks on Monday. The Philippines main index gained 0.9 percent to a three-week high with an inflow of $4.53 million and Malaysian shares rose 0.5 percent to a five-week closing high. Bucking the trend, Vietnam ended 0.4 percent weaker due to profit-taking in most blue chips, while investors bought small- and mid-cap shares. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 394.92 389.89 +1.29 Singapore 3069.28 3038.71 +1.01 Kuala Lumpur 1827.48 1819.37 +0.45 Bangkok 1332.37 1311.87 +1.56 Jakarta 4555.37 4508.04 +1.05 Manila 6167.82 6113.66 +0.89 Ho Chi Minh 570.20 572.22 -0.45 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 394.94 388.37 +1.69 Singapore 3069.28 3167.43 -3.10 Kuala Lumpur 1827.48 1866.96 -2.11 Bangkok 1332.37 1298.71 +2.59 Jakarta 4555.37 4274.18 +6.58 Manila 6167.82 5889.83 +4.72 Ho Chi Minh 570.20 504.63 +12.99 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 177,666,300 190,587,750 Kuala Lumpur 115,672,600 128,970,357 Bangkok 5,388,484 4,780,064 Jakarta 3,475,311,920 3,000,552,970 Manila 77,190 73,735 Ho Chi Minh 140,254 96,593