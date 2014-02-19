BANGKOK, Feb 19 Thai shares fell for a second session on Wednesday, with politically-sensitive stocks such as SC Asset Corporation under selling pressure amid escalating anti-government protests while inflows sent Philippine shares to three-month highs. Thai SET index ended down 0.4 percent after Tuesday's 0.5 percent loss as protestors escalated their rally a day after five people were killed in gunbattles in Bangkok while a Thai court ruled late on Wednesday to keep an emergency decree in Bangkok. Shares of SC Asset shed 3.6 percent and Advanced Info Service slid nearly 1 percent after the leader of anti-government protesters in Bangkok said they would target assets linked to the family of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Thai analysts said the prolonged political problems and slowing domestic economy could result in weaker corporate earnings growth of 8-15 percent this year, according to a survey conducted by the Securities Analysts Association. The Philippine index ended up 1.6 percent at 6,294.62, the highest since Nov. 18. Ayala Land shares jumped 5.3 percent, the second biggest percentage gainer on the index, following its release of strong 2013 earnings this week. Foreign investors bought a net 1.08 billion peso ($24.22 million) on the day, taking their net buying in the month to about $53 million. Philippine shares have risen 6.9 percent so far this year, among Asia's outperformers. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam rose in line with broader Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan trading 0.24 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 395.29 393.25 +0.52 Singapore 3088.79 3070.28 +0.59 Kuala Lumpur 1829.45 1825.24 +0.23 Bangkok 1321.00 1326.21 -0.39 Jakarta 4592.65 4556.19 +0.80 Manila 6294.62 6193.97 +1.62 Ho Chi Minh 578.12 574.56 +0.62 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 395.29 388.37 +1.78 Singapore 3088.79 3167.43 -2.48 Kuala Lumpur 1829.45 1866.96 -2.01 Bangkok 1321.00 1298.71 +1.72 Jakarta 4592.65 4274.18 +7.45 Manila 6294.62 5889.83 +6.87 Ho Chi Minh 578.12 504.63 +14.56 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 257,561,400 192,677,483 Kuala Lumpur 129,464,700 130,728,370 Bangkok 8,797,994 4,854,984 Jakarta 4,303,290,400 3,146,219,873 Manila 92,796 73,390 Ho Chi Minh 159,097 102,174