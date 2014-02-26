BANGKOK, Feb 26 Thai shares eked out slim gains
on Wednesday as investors bought banking shares in a dividend
reporting season while stocks in Indonesia and most regional
bourses slid as concerns over opaque policy moves in China kept
investors on edge.
After a range-bound session, Bangkok's SET index
ended up 0.06 percent at 1,304.62. Gainers included Siam
Commercial Bank, which announced an attractive dividend
early in the week.
Shares of Advanced Info Service and Shin
Corporation erased earlier gains amid a call by
anti-government protesters to boycott businesses linked to Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
Trading volume at the Thai bourse was relatively weak after
political violence in downtown Bangkok almost every night this
week.
Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a second
session, ending down 0.5 percent at its lowest close in almost
one week, while Jakarta's composite index shed 1
percent, a third session of fall, to a near two-week low.
Malaysia retreated 0.6 percent, led by an 8.5 percent drop
in shares of budget carrier AirAsia X Bhd after
announcing a net loss in its fourth quarter.
Fund flows in the region were mixed, with Malaysia recording
net foreign sales 50 million ringgit ($15.24 million) and the
Philippines reporting a net foreign buying of 212.9 million peso
($4.77 million), stock exchange data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 394.53 394.98 -0.11
Singapore 3088.25 3103.62 -0.50
Kuala Lumpur 1822.55 1833.75 -0.61
Bangkok 1304.62 1303.88 +0.06
Jakarta 4532.72 4577.29 -0.97
Manila 6322.60 6295.55 +0.43
Ho Chi Minh 589.81 586.20 +0.62
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 394.53 388.37 +1.59
Singapore 3088.25 3167.43 -2.50
Kuala Lumpur 1822.55 1866.96 -2.38
Bangkok 1304.62 1298.71 +0.46
Jakarta 4532.72 4274.18 +6.05
Manila 6322.60 5889.83 +7.35
Ho Chi Minh 589.81 504.63 +16.88
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 188,570,200 201,016,560
Kuala Lumpur 145,921,200 134,891,103
Bangkok 4,611,489 5,313,798
Jakarta 3,852,315,900 3,343,722,410
Manila 85,678 79,906
Ho Chi Minh 157,701 117,635