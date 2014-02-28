BANGKOK, Feb 28 Indonesian stocks rose on
Friday, posting their biggest monthly gain in a year along with
a rise in the rupiah and optimism about its current account
balance, while Philippines climbed to a near four-month high
helped by foreign-led buying.
Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 1.1 percent on
the day and was up 4.6 percent on the month, its best since
February 2013.
The rupiah rose further on Friday after the central
bank said the country's current-account deficit would be
narrower in the first quarter.
The Philippines was up 1.1 percent at 6,424.99, the
highest close since Nov. 7, racking up a 6.4 percent gain on the
month and was Southeast Asia's best performer.
Other Southeast Asian stock markets pushed higher, with Thai
shares finishing up 0.6 percent, taking their gain in
February to about 4 percent after four straight months of
decline.
Domestic political tensions remained in focus though,
brokers said.
A senior Thai minister rejected a proposal for talks from
the leader of an anti-government protest movement on Friday as
demonstrators rallied at ministries to put pressure on Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to step down.
Foreign investors were net buyers across Southeast Asian
stock exchanges, with Thailand reporting foreign buying of 825
million baht ($25.3 million) on Friday, stock exchange data
showed.
Indonesia posted net foreign inflows of 517.6 million rupiah
($44,400), for Malaysia it was 419 million ringgit ($127.7
million) and the Philippines 965 million peso ($21.6 million),
according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 397.70 395.62 +0.53
Singapore 3110.78 3096.74 +0.45
Kuala Lumpur 1835.66 1831.66 +0.22
Bangkok 1325.33 1318.05 +0.55
Jakarta 4620.21 4568.94 +1.12
Manila 6424.99 6354.79 +1.10
Ho Chi Minh 586.48 584.79 +0.29
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 397.70 388.37 +2.40
Singapore 3110.78 3167.43 -1.79
Kuala Lumpur 1835.66 1866.96 -1.68
Bangkok 1325.33 1298.71 +2.05
Jakarta 4620.21 4274.18 +8.10
Manila 6424.99 5889.83 +9.09
Ho Chi Minh 586.48 504.63 +16.22
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 302,515,500 202,177,460
Kuala Lumpur 180,935,100 136,399,623
Bangkok 6,535,638 5,263,913
Jakarta 3,586,840,800 3,269,158,700
Manila 101,030 81,245
Ho Chi Minh 119,409 125,628