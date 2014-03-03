March 3 Thai stocks ended at their highest in more than two months on Monday as the political situation improved, with protesters massing into one site rather than several over the weekend, easing pressure on the tourism sector and the domestic economy. All other Southeast Asia stocks slipped on worries about escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia and as manufacturing activity among Asia's major export economies stumbled in February, led by China where data suggested growth in the factory sector was stalling. The Thai SET index rose 1.1 percent, closing at its highest since Dec. 20 with banking and energy shares leading the gains. Foreign investors bought a net $35.17 million on Monday. Foreign investors have offloaded a net $3.9 billion worth of Thai shares since November through Friday due to the political turmoil, according to Thomson Reuters data. Anti-government protesters in Thailand retreated to a central Bangkok park, freeing up traffic after blocking big intersections for more than a month in their bid to push out Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra., Shares of Airports of Thailand jumped 3.2 percent. The airport operator could benefit with the easing political situation in Bangkok. The Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.8 percent, with foreign outflows of $30.70 million, while Malaysian shares dropped 0.6 percent with a net foreign selling of $8.12 million. Philippines' main index fell from a near four-month high, losing 0.3 percent despite $14.03 million in foreign inflows. Singapore lost 0.8 percent, with banks leading the decline. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 2.23 percent on strong selling due to expectations that some funds will unload shares as part of their portfolio restructuring later this month, while buying demand was not strong enough to support, analysts said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 396.33 397.90 -0.39 Singapore 3087.47 3110.78 -0.75 Kuala Lumpur 1824.69 1835.66 -0.60 Bangkok 1339.21 1325.33 +1.05 Jakarta 4584.21 4620.22 -0.78 Manila 6407.52 6424.99 -0.27 Ho Chi Minh 573.38 586.48 -2.23 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 396.33 388.37 +2.05 Singapore 3087.47 3167.43 -2.52 Kuala Lumpur 1824.69 1866.96 -2.26 Bangkok 1339.21 1298.71 +3.12 Jakarta 4584.20 4274.18 +7.25 Manila 6407.52 5889.83 +8.79 Ho Chi Minh 573.38 504.63 +13.62 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 387,808,900 206,853,030 Kuala Lumpur 130,074,800 139,639,737 Bangkok 6,062,243 5,265,649 Jakarta 2,850,611,800 3,281,688,490 Manila 62,746 83,116 Ho Chi Minh 143,297 127,265