March 3 Thai stocks ended at their highest in
more than two months on Monday as the political situation
improved, with protesters massing into one site rather than
several over the weekend, easing pressure on the tourism sector
and the domestic economy.
All other Southeast Asia stocks slipped on worries about
escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia and as
manufacturing activity among Asia's major export economies
stumbled in February, led by China where data suggested growth
in the factory sector was stalling.
The Thai SET index rose 1.1 percent, closing at its
highest since Dec. 20 with banking and energy shares leading the
gains. Foreign investors bought a net $35.17 million on Monday.
Foreign investors have offloaded a net $3.9 billion worth of
Thai shares since November through Friday due to the political
turmoil, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Anti-government protesters in Thailand retreated to a
central Bangkok park, freeing up traffic after blocking big
intersections for more than a month in their bid to push out
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.,
Shares of Airports of Thailand jumped 3.2 percent.
The airport operator could benefit with the easing political
situation in Bangkok.
The Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.8 percent, with
foreign outflows of $30.70 million, while Malaysian shares
dropped 0.6 percent with a net foreign selling of $8.12
million.
Philippines' main index fell from a near four-month
high, losing 0.3 percent despite $14.03 million in foreign
inflows. Singapore lost 0.8 percent, with banks leading
the decline.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 2.23 percent
on strong selling due to expectations that some funds will
unload shares as part of their portfolio restructuring later
this month, while buying demand was not strong enough to
support, analysts said.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 396.33 397.90 -0.39
Singapore 3087.47 3110.78 -0.75
Kuala Lumpur 1824.69 1835.66 -0.60
Bangkok 1339.21 1325.33 +1.05
Jakarta 4584.21 4620.22 -0.78
Manila 6407.52 6424.99 -0.27
Ho Chi Minh 573.38 586.48 -2.23
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 396.33 388.37 +2.05
Singapore 3087.47 3167.43 -2.52
Kuala Lumpur 1824.69 1866.96 -2.26
Bangkok 1339.21 1298.71 +3.12
Jakarta 4584.20 4274.18 +7.25
Manila 6407.52 5889.83 +8.79
Ho Chi Minh 573.38 504.63 +13.62
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 387,808,900 206,853,030
Kuala Lumpur 130,074,800 139,639,737
Bangkok 6,062,243 5,265,649
Jakarta 2,850,611,800 3,281,688,490
Manila 62,746 83,116
Ho Chi Minh 143,297 127,265