March 5 Southeast Asian markets ended firmer on Wednesday as fears of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine eased after Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks, and investors bought into the region's risky assets, led by Indonesia. The Jakarta Composite Index ended up 1.3 percent to its highest since Sept. 19 led by financials, recording foreign inflows of $70.38 million for the day. Indonesia's biggest lender, Bank Central Asia, gained 0.7 percent after posting a 21.6 percent rise in its net profit for financial year 2013. Philippine shares rose 1 percent to a near four-month closing high with a $29.85 million net foreign inflow, while Malaysia edged up 0.2 percent. The Thai SET index added 0.4 percent, gaining for a seventh straight session as foreign interest helped boost sentiment for a third day on easing political unrest in Bangkok as well as in Ukraine, analysts said. Foreigners bought a net $68.8 million worth of Thai shares, extending inflows to $144 million in the first three sessions of this week, after having offloaded stocks worth a net $3.9 billion since November through Friday, according to Thomson Reuters data. Singapore ended 0.4 percent firmer while Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 0.9 percent from a three-week low touched in the previous session. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 400.63 397.84 +0.70 Singapore 3116.64 3104.71 +0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1829.11 1826.46 +0.15 Bangkok 1351.64 1345.82 +0.43 Jakarta 4659.17 4601.28 +1.26 Manila 6456.14 6394.60 +0.96 Ho Chi Minh 574.94 569.97 +0.87 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 400.63 388.37 +3.16 Singapore 3116.64 3167.43 -1.60 Kuala Lumpur 1829.11 1866.96 -2.03 Bangkok 1351.64 1298.71 +4.08 Jakarta 4659.17 4274.18 +9.01 Manila 6394.60 5889.83 +8.57 Ho Chi Minh 574.94 504.63 +13.93 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 288,420,520 220,355,100 Kuala Lumpur 142,580,700 137,003,810 Bangkok 5,601,189 5,268,885 Jakarta 3,408,191,080 3,303,641,380 Manila 85,595 83,373 Ho Chi Minh 154,237 129,605