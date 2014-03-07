March 7 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Friday with the Thai index near a three-month high helped by
better-than-expected jobless claims data in the United States,
but gains were capped as investors awaited the U.S. non-farm
payrolls report later in the day.
Thailand's SET index was up 0.2 percent by midday
after touching 1,358.00, its highest since Dec. 12, buoyed by a
net foreign inflow of $200 million in the past five sessions
through Thursday.
While political unrest in the country is yet to end, some
analysts believe the worst of the street politics is behind
them.
Investors have been looking beyond the political stalemate,
Kasem Prunratanamala, head of research at CIMB Securities in
Bangkok, said.
Credit Suisse in its latest report said energy and
tourism-related stocks could buck the political trend and
outperform the overall market.
Weekly applications for U.S. unemployment insurance fell to
its lowest in three months, a sign of strength in a labour
market that has been hobbled by severe weather, but new orders
for U.S. factory goods fell more than expected in
January.
The U.S. employment number for February, due later in the
day, will be the key variable, Maybank Kim Eng Securities said.
Singapore's share index was up 0.2 percent, gaining
for a fourth straight session and trading at over-six-week
highs, and poised for a fourth straight weekly gain.
The Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.2 percent,
trading at it highest in over five months, while Vietnam's
benchmark VN Index was up 0.5 percent at the break, led
by the banking sector.
Bucking the trend, the Philippines fell 0.4 percent
and Malaysia was 0.3 percent weaker, a day after the country's
central bank held its key interest rate steady, as expected.
