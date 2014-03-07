March 7 Thai stocks rose to a near three-month high on Friday, gaining for a ninth straight session on hopes the worst of the political unrest in the country was over, while other Southeast Asian markets ended mixed ahead of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the day. Investors are awaiting U.S. employment data for February that is expected to provide clues about the pace at which the U.S. Federal Reserve may reduce its monthly bond-buying, analysts said. Thailand's SET index ended 0.2 percent firmer, led by construction shares to its highest close since Dec. 12, after having witnessed a net foreign inflow of $200 million in the past five sessions through Thursday. On Friday, however, Bangkok stocks witnessed foreign investment outflow of $11.33 million. Although political turmoil in the country is yet to end, some analysts believe the worst of the street unrest is over and energy and tourism-related stocks are expected to outperform the broader market. Singapore's share index ended 0.2 percent up at a more than six-week high, gaining for a fourth straight session and posting a fourth straight weekly gain, while Vietnam ended 0.2 percent firmer. Bucking the trend, the Jakarta Composite Index retreated from a more than five-month high, to close 0.04 percent lower. The Philippines index fell 0.5 percent and Malaysia ended 0.4 percent weaker from a more than four-week high. Foreign investors, however, snapped up $30.99 million worth of shares in Manila and $9.80 million worth in Jakarta. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 404.94 404.40 +0.13 Singapore 3136.26 3129.17 +0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1832.26 1838.69 +0.35 Bangkok 1355.08 1352.21 +0.21 Jakarta 4685.89 4687.86 -0.04 Manila 6481.83 6516.82 -0.54 Ho Chi Minh 579.75 578.56 +0.21 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 404.94 388.37 +4.27 Singapore 3136.26 3167.43 -0.98 Kuala Lumpur 1832.26 1866.96 -1.86 Bangkok 1355.08 1298.71 +4.34 Jakarta 4685.99 4274.18 +9.63 Manila 6481.83 5889.83 +10.05 Ho Chi Minh 579.75 504.63 +14.89 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 310,186,400 230,212,327 Kuala Lumpur 97,258,000 136,664,433 Bangkok 4,868,211 5,445,488 Jakarta 4,413,873,200 3,366,780,093 Manila 73,562 85,390 Ho Chi Minh 157,003 132,285