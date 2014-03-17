BANGKOK, March 17 Thai shares posted modest
gains on Monday, helped by selective buying in dividend-yielding
stocks such as Advanced Info Service as investors
cautiously added risk positions on expectations of a possible
lifting of the emergency.
The SET index ended up 0.36 percent with shares of
Advanced Info climbing 1.9 percent and closing at their day's
high. Airports of Thailand rose 0.8 percent, rebounding
from earlier losses due to profit-taking.
Traders expect some developments this week that could ease
the political crisis, including a cabinet meeting on Tuesday
expected to end the imposition of emergency and a court hearing
on Wednesday on the February election.
Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia were
cautiously higher in line with broader Asian stock markets
, with tensions in Ukraine still weighing on
sentiment.
DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's No.4 stock by
value, posted its first gain in seven sessions, rising 1.1
percent following its planned acquisition of Societe Generale's
private banking business in Asia.
Philippine stocks end slightly higher, reversing
early losses, helped by positive data on January remittances
from Filipinos overseas and the World Bank's upbeat view on the
country's economy this year.
Vietnam rose after state media reported that the
central bank would cut key rates this week, while Indonesia
pared early gains amid profit-taking in banking shares
such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
Indonesia has risen 22 percent so far this year in U.S.
dollar terms and is Asia's best performer, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
It rallied on Friday after main opposition PDI-P party named
Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo as its presidential candidate, and
investors were hopeful the election for parliament in April and
the presidential vote in July would run smoothly.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 407.16 405.14 +0.50
Singapore 3092.14 3073.72 +0.60
Kuala Lumpur 1815.16 1805.12 +0.56
Bangkok 1377.10 1372.18 +0.36
Jakarta 4876.19 4878.64 -0.05
Manila 6399.99 6391.24 +0.14
Ho Chi Minh 600.36 596.83 +0.59
Change on year (local currency)
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 407.16 388.37 +4.84
Singapore 3092.14 3167.43 -2.38
Kuala Lumpur 1815.16 1866.96 -2.77
Bangkok 1377.10 1298.71 +6.04
Jakarta 4876.19 4274.18 +14.08
Manila 6399.99 5889.83 +8.66
Ho Chi Minh 600.36 504.63 +18.97
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 176,008,200 233,540,173
Kuala Lumpur 108,928,900 129,804,840
Bangkok 5,896,724 5,928,220
Jakarta 6,862,476,100 3,817,956,697
Manila 80,692 81,164
Ho Chi Minh 170,181 141,113