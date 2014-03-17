BANGKOK, March 17 Thai shares posted modest gains on Monday, helped by selective buying in dividend-yielding stocks such as Advanced Info Service as investors cautiously added risk positions on expectations of a possible lifting of the emergency. The SET index ended up 0.36 percent with shares of Advanced Info climbing 1.9 percent and closing at their day's high. Airports of Thailand rose 0.8 percent, rebounding from earlier losses due to profit-taking. Traders expect some developments this week that could ease the political crisis, including a cabinet meeting on Tuesday expected to end the imposition of emergency and a court hearing on Wednesday on the February election. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia were cautiously higher in line with broader Asian stock markets , with tensions in Ukraine still weighing on sentiment. DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's No.4 stock by value, posted its first gain in seven sessions, rising 1.1 percent following its planned acquisition of Societe Generale's private banking business in Asia. Philippine stocks end slightly higher, reversing early losses, helped by positive data on January remittances from Filipinos overseas and the World Bank's upbeat view on the country's economy this year. Vietnam rose after state media reported that the central bank would cut key rates this week, while Indonesia pared early gains amid profit-taking in banking shares such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia. Indonesia has risen 22 percent so far this year in U.S. dollar terms and is Asia's best performer, according to Thomson Reuters data. It rallied on Friday after main opposition PDI-P party named Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo as its presidential candidate, and investors were hopeful the election for parliament in April and the presidential vote in July would run smoothly. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 407.16 405.14 +0.50 Singapore 3092.14 3073.72 +0.60 Kuala Lumpur 1815.16 1805.12 +0.56 Bangkok 1377.10 1372.18 +0.36 Jakarta 4876.19 4878.64 -0.05 Manila 6399.99 6391.24 +0.14 Ho Chi Minh 600.36 596.83 +0.59 Change on year (local currency) Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 407.16 388.37 +4.84 Singapore 3092.14 3167.43 -2.38 Kuala Lumpur 1815.16 1866.96 -2.77 Bangkok 1377.10 1298.71 +6.04 Jakarta 4876.19 4274.18 +14.08 Manila 6399.99 5889.83 +8.66 Ho Chi Minh 600.36 504.63 +18.97 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 176,008,200 233,540,173 Kuala Lumpur 108,928,900 129,804,840 Bangkok 5,896,724 5,928,220 Jakarta 6,862,476,100 3,817,956,697 Manila 80,692 81,164 Ho Chi Minh 170,181 141,113