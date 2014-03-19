BANGKOK, March 19 Thai stocks gave up early
gains to end lower on Wednesday on institutional-led selling
while Singapore shares snapped a two-day winning streak, with
shares of CapitaLand easing after it sold stake in an
Australian firm.
Bangkok's SET index closed down 0.6 percent,
extending Tuesday's fall. Profit-taking sent shares of hotelier
Central Plaza Hotel down 3.9 percent, making it the
worst performer among the top 50 large-caps.
The rise in Thai shares this year has kept some investors
cautious on valuations, said strategist Koraphat Vorachet of
broker Nomura Pattanasin in Bangkok.
"Investors are more careful on stock valuations. This market
psychology is likely to lead to more consolidation," he added.
Domestic institutions sold shares worth a net 1.29 billion
baht ($40.11 million) while foreign investors bought a net 1
billion baht ($31.09 million), turning net buyers for a second
consecutive day, after an emergency decree was lifted.
Most Southeast Asian stocks came off intraday highs, in line
with Asian stock markets ahead of a U.S. Federal
Reserve policy decision later in the day.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 405.89 406.52 -0.16
Singapore 3080.75 3093.84 -0.42
Kuala Lumpur 1817.44 1820.70 -0.18
Bangkok 1364.27 1373.08 -0.64
Jakarta 4821.46 4805.61 +0.33
Manila 6462.49 6466.55 -0.06
Ho Chi Minh 605.59 599.85 +0.96
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 405.89 388.37 +4.51
Singapore 3080.75 3167.43 -2.74
Kuala Lumpur 1817.44 1866.96 -2.65
Bangkok 1364.27 1298.71 +5.05
Jakarta 4821.46 4274.18 +12.80
Manila 6462.49 5889.83 +9.72
Ho Chi Minh 605.59 504.63 +20.01
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 212,613,500 232,613,847
Kuala Lumpur 110,777,500 128,419,657
Bangkok 7,049,225 6,158,303
Jakarta 4,208,929,900 4,056,471,370
Manila 103,519 81,014
Ho Chi Minh 192,008 148,242
($1 = 32.16 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)