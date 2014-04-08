April 8 Indonesian shares ended steady at
10-month closing highs on Tuesday ahead of parliament polls,
while other Southeast Asian markets were range bound as
investors awaited directions from global economic front.
Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.01 percent as gains
in financial shares were offset by losses in consumer-related
stocks.
During the market hours, Indonesia's central bank left its
key reference rate unchanged, as widely expected, with pressure
easing from both the current-account deficit and rupiah.
"There's no surprise from macro view and thin market
turnover ahead of legislative election tomorrow," John Teja,
director of Jakarta-based broker Ciptadana Securities.
Jakarta market will be closed on Wednesday as millions of
Indonesians will vote to elect a new parliament and a president
three months later in a race that could bring major changes to
the way the world's third-largest democracy is run.
Many investors hope that an expected victory of the main
opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P), which
has consistently topped opinion polls, will attract more foreign
money into Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
The market has risen more than 15 percent so far this year.
Investors hope opposition candidate Joko Widodo - the
favourite to win July's presidential poll - will restart stalled
reforms, making the world's fourth-most-populous nation a strong
contender for more investment.
Shares of Indonesian building materials maker PT Wijaya
Karya Beton (WIKA Beton) rose as much as 50 percent in
their trading debut on Tuesday, signalling strong appetite for
infrastructure-related stocks. It closed 28.8 percent higher
than the debut price.
Jakarta enjoyed a net foreign inflow of $189.23 million,
while Manila witnessed a net foreign buying of $16.06 million.
Thailand's SET index ended down 0.9 percent at its
lowest since March 31, Malaysian stock index lost 0.6
percent from the previous session's more than three-month
closing high, and Philippine shares shed 0.4 percent to fall
from an over five-month high hit in the previous session.
Singapore bucked the trend and closed 0.3 percent
firmer after falling for two sessions and Vietnam's benchmark VN
Index ended 0.5 percent up at a two-week high, led by
gains in the country's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas
.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 417.66 415.60 +0.50
Singapore 3204.09 3293.59 +0.33
Kuala Lumpur 1852.31 1862.90 -0.57
Bangkok 1379.34 1392.01 -0.91
Jakarta 4921.40 4921.04 +0.01
Manila 6587.49 6614.40 -0.41
Ho Chi Minh 603.25 600.57 +0.45
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 417.66 388.37 +7.54
Singapore 3204.09 3167.43 +1.16
Kuala Lumpur 1852.31 1866.96 -0.78
Bangkok 1379.34 1298.71 +6.21
Jakarta 4921.40 4274.18 +15.14
Manila 6587.49 5889.83 +11.85
Ho Chi Minh 603.25 504.63 +19.54
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 11302.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
($1 = 44.8375 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)