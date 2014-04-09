April 9 Southeast Asian stock markets edged up
on Wednesday after Wall Street reversed a three-day losing
streak, with Thailand shares recovering from a more than
one-week closing low hit in the previous session.
Stock markets in the Philippines and Vietnam
were closed for a holiday, while Indonesia was also shut
due to parliamentary elections on Wednesday.
Thailand stock index was up 0.3 percent by midday,
led by energy shares, a day after the market witnessed $42.1
million inflows, which helped boost sentiment. The index closed
at 1,379.34 on Tuesday, the lowest since March 31.
Bangkok-based KGI Securities in an investor note said
investors were monitoring external factors such as U.S. Fed
minutes, which will be released later in the day, and upcoming
U.S. earnings results for more cues.
A legal case against the caretaker Thai prime minister and
government weighed on sentiment, but legal charges against the
prime minister is expected be lodged after the holidays mid of
April.
"In the meantime, investors should continue to stick with
1Q14 earnings theme," KGI Securities said.
Singapore stock index was up 0.1 percent, gaining
for a second straight session.
Shares in Golden Agri-Resources outperformed the
market with a 2.5 percent gain to hit a 3-1/2 week high, while
telecommunication stocks in Singapore underperformed.
Malaysian stocks also edged up 0.1 percent.
Meanwhile, millions of Indonesians voted for a new
parliament on Wednesday in a poll expected to be dominated by
the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P),
boosting the chances of its popular candidate in a presidential
election three months from now, a move that has been welcomed by
the markets and investors.
For Asian Companies, click
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0548 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 418.49 417.20 +0.31
Singapore 3207.29 3204.09 +0.10
Kuala Lumpur 1854.09 1852.31 +0.10
Bangkok 1383.56 1379.34 +0.31
($1 = 32.3400 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in
Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)