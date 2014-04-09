April 9 Southeast Asian stock markets ended
slightly firmer on Wednesday, as investors shifted to risky
assets in Asia, with Thai shares recovering on foreign inflows
after it fell to a more than one-week closing low in the
previous session.
Revived investor appetite for emerging markets helped Asian
stocks hit a near six-month high on Wednesday, a day after Wall
Street reversed a three-day losing streak.
Thailand stock index ended up 0.2 percent, led by
construction and banking shares, recovering from the lowest
close since March 31 on Tuesday.
Bangkok enjoyed a net foreign inflow of $53.4 million on
Wednesday, extending net foreign buying to $95.5 in the two
sessions.
Bangkok-based KGI Securities in a note said investors were
monitoring external factors such as U.S. Federal Reserve
minutes, which will be released later in the day, and upcoming
U.S. earnings results for more cues.
The Singapore stock index ended up 0.2 percent,
gaining for a second straight session.
Shares in Golden Agri-Resources outperformed the
market with a 3.4 percent gain while Noble Group Ltd
lost 3.5 percent.
Malaysian stocks also edged up 0.2 percent with a
foreign inflow of $21.34 million.
Stock markets in the Philippines and Vietnam
were closed for a holiday, while Indonesia was also shut
due to parliamentary elections on Wednesday.
Millions of Indonesians voted for a new parliament in a poll
led by the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle
(PDI-P), boosting the chances of its popular candidate in a
presidential election three months from now, a move that has
been welcomed by the markets and investors.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 418.88 417.20 +0.40
Singapore 3209.92 3204.09 +0.18
Kuala Lumpur 1855.75 1852.31 +0.19
Bangkok 1382.02 1379.34 +0.19
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 418.88 388.37 +7.86
Singapore 3209.92 3167.43 +1.34
Kuala Lumpur 1855.75 1866.96 -0.60
Bangkok 1382.02 1298.71 +6.41
Jakarta 4921.40 4274.18 +15.14
Manila 6587.49 5889.83 +11.85
Ho Chi Minh 603.25 504.63 +19.54
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 32.3400 Thai Baht)
($1 = 3.2410 Malaysian Ringgits)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)