April 9 Southeast Asian stock markets ended slightly firmer on Wednesday, as investors shifted to risky assets in Asia, with Thai shares recovering on foreign inflows after it fell to a more than one-week closing low in the previous session. Revived investor appetite for emerging markets helped Asian stocks hit a near six-month high on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street reversed a three-day losing streak. Thailand stock index ended up 0.2 percent, led by construction and banking shares, recovering from the lowest close since March 31 on Tuesday. Bangkok enjoyed a net foreign inflow of $53.4 million on Wednesday, extending net foreign buying to $95.5 in the two sessions. Bangkok-based KGI Securities in a note said investors were monitoring external factors such as U.S. Federal Reserve minutes, which will be released later in the day, and upcoming U.S. earnings results for more cues. The Singapore stock index ended up 0.2 percent, gaining for a second straight session. Shares in Golden Agri-Resources outperformed the market with a 3.4 percent gain while Noble Group Ltd lost 3.5 percent. Malaysian stocks also edged up 0.2 percent with a foreign inflow of $21.34 million. Stock markets in the Philippines and Vietnam were closed for a holiday, while Indonesia was also shut due to parliamentary elections on Wednesday. Millions of Indonesians voted for a new parliament in a poll led by the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P), boosting the chances of its popular candidate in a presidential election three months from now, a move that has been welcomed by the markets and investors. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.88 417.20 +0.40 Singapore 3209.92 3204.09 +0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1855.75 1852.31 +0.19 Bangkok 1382.02 1379.34 +0.19 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.88 388.37 +7.86 Singapore 3209.92 3167.43 +1.34 Kuala Lumpur 1855.75 1866.96 -0.60 Bangkok 1382.02 1298.71 +6.41 Jakarta 4921.40 4274.18 +15.14 Manila 6587.49 5889.83 +11.85 Ho Chi Minh 603.25 504.63 +19.54 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 32.3400 Thai Baht) ($1 = 3.2410 Malaysian Ringgits) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)