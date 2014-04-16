BANGKOK, April 16 Malaysian stocks hit
three-week lows on Wednesday as investors booked profits in
shares of large cap companies ahead of the release of March
inflation data while the Thai benchmark index breached a key
1,400 mark amid selective buying in banking shares ahead of
results.
Stocks on the benchmark Kuala Lumpur Composite Index
(KLCI) fell 0.5 percent to 1,845.37, the lowest close
since March 26. Among the losers, shares of Telekom Malaysia
dropped 1.7 percent, erasing some of Tuesday's gains.
Malaysia's consumer price index in March rose
3.5 percent from a year earlier, reflecting a hike in food,
transport and electricity prices, data from the Statistics
Department showed on Wednesday.
The data was released near the closing hour.
The Thai SET index gained 0.9 percent to 1,401.84.
The banking subindex was among the outperformers, up 1.1
percent. Thai banks are due to report their January-March
earnings from this week.
The Philippine index extended its gain for a second
session, adding 0.8 percent to the highest close since July 30,
ahead of a four-day holiday starting Thursday.
Stocks in Vietnam bucked the trend, with the main index
falling for a fifth session to the lowest since March 4
as investors were cautious on the first day of a high-profile
financial fraud case.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 419.27 418.02 +0.30
Singapore 3253.20 3246.32 +0.21
Kuala Lumpur 1845.37 1853.88 -0.46
Bangkok 1401.84 1389.16 +0.91
Jakarta 4873.01 4870.22 +0.06
Manila 6671.18 6621.66 +0.75
Ho Chi Minh 574.29 586.09 -2.01
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 419.27 388.37 +7.96
Singapore 3253.20 3167.43 +2.71
Kuala Lumpur 1845.37 1866.96 -1.16
Bangkok 1401.84 1298.71 +7.94
Jakarta 4873.01 4274.18 +14.01
Manila 6671.18 5889.83 +13.27
Ho Chi Minh 574.29 504.63 +13.80
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)