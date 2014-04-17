SINGAPORE, April 17 Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Thursday as investors took positions in emerging
markets on expectations of strong corporate earnings, boosting
Thai shares to their highest since November, while Indonesia
ended at more than a week high.
Bangkok's SET index closed up 0.5 percent at
1,408.78. Shares of Kasikornbank led the gainers on
expectations of strong results for the January-March quarter.
Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to
4,897.05, its highest close since April 9. Bank Central Asia
rose 1.4 percent after broker Trimegah Securities said
in a report on Thursday that the lender was likely to post
strong quarterly earnings.
Foreign investors net bought Thai shares worth 1.73 billion
baht ($53.6 million), while for Indonesia it was 672.8 billion
rupiah ($59 million).
In Singapore, shares of rig builder Keppel Corp
fell after reporting weak quarterly results.
Indonesia and Singapore will be shut on Friday for a market
holiday, reopening on Monday. The Philippine stock market was
shut from Thursday, and trading will resume on Monday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 421.55 419.46 +0.50
Singapore 3253.80 3253.20 +0.02
Kuala Lumpur 1850.54 1845.37 +0.28
Bangkok 1408.78 1401.84 +0.50
Jakarta 4897.05 4873.01 +0.49
Ho Chi Minh 580.31 574.29 +1.05
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 421.55 388.37 +8.54
Singapore 3253.80 3167.43 +2.73
Kuala Lumpur 1850.54 1866.96 -0.88
Bangkok 1408.78 1298.71 +8.48
Jakarta 4897.05 4274.18 +14.57
Manila -- 5889.83 +13.27
Ho Chi Minh 580.31 504.63 +15.00
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 32.2675 Thai Baht)
($1 = 11434.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)