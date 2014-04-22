HANOI, April 22 Singapore and Philippine shares advanced on Tuesday, both hitting their highest in almost nine months, while the Indonesian market extended its falls after recent gains. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index climbed 0.41 percent to 3269.34, buoyed by gains in the property sector, while a rise in Wall Street stocks for a fifth day also supported sentiment. Philippine shares extended their three-day winning streak, climbing 0.59 percent to an intraday high level since July 26, 2013, Reuters data showed. The SE Composite Index, Southeast Asia's best performer so far this year, has been lifted by investors' high expectation of corporate earnings, which are scheduled to be announced in between late April and early May, analysts said. Real estate firm Alliance Global Group Inc led the gains, with shares advancing 2.55 percent. Stocks in Malaysia edged up 0.07 percent and Vietnam bounced back on bargain hunting after recent losses. But Jakarta's Composite Index lost 0.57 percent, trimming down last week's gain on bargain hunting. Thailand's SET Index retreated 0.1 percent after reaching near its 1420-point technical resistance level in early trade on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0526 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 420.90 421.26 -0.09 Singapore 3269.34 3255.83 +0.41 Kuala Lumpur 1864.29 1862.93 +0.07 Bangkok 1411.70 1413.07 -0.10 Jakarta 4864.23 4892.29 -0.57 Manila 6807.28 6767.51 +0.59 Ho Chi Minh 559.38 558.14 +0.22 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)