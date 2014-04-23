Man Group, Pandora strength boosts European stocks, French equities rally
* Pandora gains after maintaining outlook (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
HANOI, April 23 Southeast Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday, with Singapore's Straits Times Index retreating from a near 11-month high on profit-taking, while news on earnings of a cement firm led gains in Thai shares. The Singapore index fell 0.65 percent to 3256.37 on profit-taking after it closed at its highest since June 2013 in the previous session, analysts said. Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's top offshore jack-up drilling rig producer, fell the most, with shares dropping 3.45 percent. Bangkok's SET Index climbed 0.4 percent, led by construction material company Siam Cement Pcl, with a 2.3-percent advance. Siam Cement posted a net profit of 1.9 billion baht ($58.8 million) for the first quarter of 2014, up 56 percent from the same period last year, according to a statement posted on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Tuesday. Other markets little moved, harmonising with other Asian shares after a Chinese manufacturing survey met expectations. Stocks in Malaysia, and the Philippines and Vietnam edged up, while Jakarta's Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0536 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 419.94 421.55 -0.38 Singapore 3256.37 3277.53 -0.65 Kuala Lumpur 1866.52 1866.42 +0.01 Bangkok 1420.73 1415.05 +0.40 Jakarta 4893.99 4898.21 -0.09 Manila 6787.30 6784.95 +0.03 Ho Chi Minh 572.91 569.87 +0.53 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1=32.3250 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anand Basu)
* Pandora gains after maintaining outlook (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore