SINGAPORE, May 2 Most Southeast Asian markets
were range-bound on Friday, after Wall Street stocks dipped on
Thursday and as borderline growth in China's manufacturing
activity curbed investor appetite for further risk and prompted
profit-taking.
"Wall Street didn't do very well, and we also saw the China
manufacturing numbers which weren't very inspirational. So
investors are probably taking some profits off the table," said
a Singapore-based analyst from OCBC.
Activity in China's factories increased marginally in April
but export orders fell sharply, a government survey showed on
Thursday, adding to questions about whether the world's
second-largest economy is stabilising after its first-quarter
slowdown.
Philippines outperformed the region following a week
of solid corporate earnings, with its Manila Index stretching
gains into a third straight session to rise 0.5 percent.
The benchmark was buoyed by gains in food service company
Jollibee Foods Corp and property firm SM Prime Holdings
Inc which rose 1.74 percent and 1.72 percent
respectively.
The Thai SET index and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite
Index also saw slight gains, with both advancing 0.2
percent.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index bucked
the trend, falling 0.4 percent and reversing gains made on
Wednesday following record first-quarter earnings posted by its
top three banks.
The index was weighed down by losses in Hongkong Land
Holdings Ltd, which plunged 4.1 percent to its lowest
in three weeks.
Investors will be looking towards the U.S. April payrolls
report to be released later on Friday. A Reuters survey of
economists forecast employment to rise at its fastest clip in
five months.
Markets in Vietnam are closed for a public holiday.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 420.05 419.41 +0.15
Singapore 3250.12 3264.71 -0.45
Kuala Lumpur 1869.35 1871.52 -0.12
Bangkok 1420.65 1414.94 +0.40
Jakarta 4851.65 4840.15 +0.24
Manila 6738.48 6707.91 +0.46
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)