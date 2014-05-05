May 5 Most Southeast Asian markets fell on
Monday, with Malaysia and Singapore trading near one-week lows
as disappointing Chinese manufacturing activity raised concerns
about the economic growth momentum in the world's second-largest
economy.
The Malaysian stock index was down 0.4 percent by
0632 GMT while the Singapore index was 0.1 percent
weaker.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted for a
fourth consecutive month in April, a private survey showed on
Monday, adding to questions about whether the world's
second-largest economy is still losing momentum.
The Vietnam stock market, which resumed trading after
a holiday since April 29, was down 1.7 percent, despite solid
improvement in the country's manufacturing sector.
Bucking the trend, the Philippine stock index was 0.3
percent firmer after recovering from an early loss, while the
Jakarta Composite index was steady as Indonesia,
Southeast Asia's largest economy, posted its slowest growth in
more than four years.
The Thai market was closed on Monday for a holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0632 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 420.27 420.06 +0.05
Singapore 3250.27 3252.55 -0.07
Kuala Lumpur 1862.04 1869.08 -0.38
Jakarta 4840.53 4838.76 +0.04
Manila 6760.17 6742.97 +0.27
Ho Chi Minh 567.96 578.00 -1.74
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)