* Most markets fall to multi-week lows
* Commodities stocks lead losers
* Foreigners sell Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Nov 21 Major Southeast Asian
stock markets fell more than 1 percent on Monday as uncertainty
over debt problems in Europe and U.S. budget woes prompted
investors to cut exposure to riskier assets.
Late selling sent stocks in Singapore and Malaysia to
one-month lows and others hit multi-week lows. Trading remained
light.
Singapore's Straits Times Index closed down 1.2
percent, while Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index ended 1.4
percent lower at its day's low.
Jakarta's Composite Index and the Thai SET index
dropped nearly 2 percent. Sentiment acoss the region
worsened amid concerns that U.S. lawmakers may fail to come to
an agreement on plans to reduce the country's budget deficit.
"The U.S. issue added to noises that this region is
experiencing from abroad," said Kasem Prunratanamala, head of
research at CIMB Securities (Thailand).
Southeast Asian stocks suffered a spurt of selling this
month, led by losses in Singapore stocks of more than 5 percent
in November to date, after a short-covering rebound in October.
Indonesia posted $60 million in foreign outflows on Monday,
ahead of Thailand's 1.6 billion baht ($52 million) and
Malaysia's 121 million ringgit ($38.3 million), Thomson Reuters
and stock exchange data showed.
Southeast Asia has felt the pinch of the weakness in the
western economies.
In Bangkok, economists said external factors, including the
debt problems from Europe, were key risks to Thailand's economic
recovery from flooding next year.
Thailand's national planning agency (NESDB) slashed its
forecast for 2011 GDP growth to 1.5 percent after a
weaker-than-expected third quarter. It projected 4.5-5.5 percent
growth for 2012 GDP, helped by consumption and investment after
the flooding.
Asian shares elsewhere fell on Monday as uncertainty
remained over how euro zone leaders would respond to mounting
funding difficulties for European banks, plus the U.S. deficit
impasse.
A U.S. congressional "super committee" is expected to
formally announce on Monday that its three-month-long effort to
forge a $1.2 trillion deficit reduction plan has failed, aides
told Reuters.
By 0940 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan had fallen 1.9 percent.
Commodities-related stocks led losers following a drop in
U.S. crude and weaker Malaysian palm oil. Thai
petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl fell 3.8
percent and commodities firm Noble Group Ltd slumped
4.9 percent.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2697.98 2730.34 -1.19
Kuala Lumpur 1434.08 1454.40 -1.40
Bangkok 965.07 984.16 -1.94
Jakarta 3679.83 3754.50 -1.99
Manila 4299.47 4302.43 -0.07
Hanoi 379.14 379.62 -0.13
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2697.98 3190.04 -15.42
Kuala Lumpur 1434.08 1518.91 -5.58
Bangkok 965.07 1032.76 -6.55
Jakarta 3679.83 3703.51 -0.64
Manila 4299.47 4201.14 +2.34
Hanoi 379.14 484.66 -21.77
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 354,080,700 377,045,750
Kuala Lumpur 110,151,500 104,058,207
Bangkok 2,870,734 3,331,117
Jakarta 2,689,799,000 3,930,976,233
Manila 555,354 314,808
Hanoi 21,207 29,992