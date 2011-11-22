* Foreign investors buy Indonesia, Philippines

* Consumer, commodities stocks lead gainers

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Nov 22 Southeast Asian stock markets pushed higher in light volume on Tuesday as bargain-hunting helped reverse some of the recent losses in consumer and commodities-related stocks but worries about the health of Western economies have not gone away.

Most markets were steady to weaker in early trade, hovering around multi-week lows, but a rebound in European shares spurred late buying.

Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.5 percent after dropping more than 3 percent in the previous three sessions to its lowest in more than two weeks.

Investors picked up consumer stocks, seen as relatively safe from the global uncertainty, but turnover in Indonesia fell to two-thirds of its monthly average.

"Global issues will still have an impact on the local market. In general, the market is quite slow. There's no major positive catalyst in Indonesia and the upside is limited," said John Teja, director at broker Ciptadana Securities.

Trading elsewhere in Southeast Asia was choppy.

Singapore ended up 0.7 percent, Malaysia edged up 0.3 percent, Thailand rose 1.3 percent and Vietnam gained 0.7 percent. Bucking the trend, the Philippines eased 0.3 percent.

Foreign flows were mixed. Indonesia posted $47 million in inflows after $105 million in outflows in the previous two sessions, while the Philippines had $4.6 million in inflows after Monday's $9.5 million in outflows, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors sold shares worth a net 104.6 million ringgit ($33 million). The Thai market reported 934 million baht ($30 million) of net foreign selling.

European shares rebounded early on Tuesday after falling nearly 6 percent over the previous six days but traders said concern over debt problems in Europe and the United States would make any gains short-lived.

Asian shares in general rose slightly after falling in early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 percent at 1013 GMT.

Among actively traded stocks, Indonesian-based consumer goods firm PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk jumped 3.7 percent and Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd surged 5.6 percent.

In Bangkok, a positive report from rating agency Moody's Investors Service and technical-led buying sent bank shares 1.9 percent higher after a drop of nearly 5 percent in the previous three sessions.

Moody's Investors Service said it maintained a stable outlook for the Thai banking system, saying the economic impact of recent floods would probably be temporary and the fundamentals of Thai banks remained robust. (Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2717.20 2697.98 +0.71 Kuala Lumpur 1437.99 1434.08 +0.27 Bangkok 977.36 965.07 +1.27 Jakarta 3735.53 3679.83 +1.51 Manila 4289.75 4299.47 -0.23 Hanoi 381.76 379.14 +0.69 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2717.20 3190.04 -14.82 Kuala Lumpur 1437.99 1518.91 -5.33 Bangkok 977.36 1032.76 -5.36 Jakarta 3735.53 3703.51 +0.86 Manila 4289.75 4201.14 +2.11 Hanoi 381.76 484.66 -21.23 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 445,261,300 372,358,570 Kuala Lumpur 91,295,200 103,565,990 Bangkok 2,524,689 3,290,630 Jakarta 2,571,652,000 3,952,508,500 Manila 662,517 323,358 Hanoi 32,279 29,940