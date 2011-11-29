* Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok end firmer led by banks
* Mixture of optimism, caution about Europe developments
* Jakarta, Manila, KL, Bangkok see foreign inflows
By Shihar Aneez
Nov 29 Banking shares helped boost stock
markets in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand on Tuesday on hopes
for euro zone recovery but others fell as investors cautiously
waited to see strong steps taken in Europe.
Optimism over euro zone recovery hopes has been eroding with
investors stayed in the sidelines as Europe's finance ministers
try to agree on how to bolster the European Financial Stability
Facility bailout fund in a bid to stem contagion in bond
markets.
Malaysia gained 0.9 percent with a $32.2 million
foreign inflow and Indonesia jumped 1.1 percent with a
net foreign buying of $27.4 million, while the Philippines
saw net foreign buying of $27.9 million, its highest
since Aug. 9 , even though the market fell 0.4 percent.
Thailand, which ended 0.4 percent firmer saw net
foreign buying of $16.9 million.
Singapore closed 0.2 percent weaker as investors
took profits. Vietnam edged down 0.1 percent.
On Monday, analysts said investor sentiment was dented after
speculation over an Italy bailout by the International Monetary
Fund proved to be wrong.
Except Jakarta, all other markets saw trading volume on
Tuesday that topped 30-day averages with Malaysia's volume
hitting 1.45 times and the Philippines seeing 1.33 times its
30-day average.
Banks led regional markets on hopes of strong credit growth.
Malaysia, which was closed on Monday for a holiday, saw
financials AMMB Holdings Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings
Bhd, considered proxies of the broader market, jumping
5 percent and 4.6 percent respectively.
Indonesia's largest lender Bank Mandiri gained
2.3 percent and Bank Central Asia, Indonesia's biggest
lender by market value, rose 2 percent, Bangkok's Siam
Commercial Bank adding 3.8 percent and Singapore's DBS
rose 0.9 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 1 percent at 1017 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Fong Min Hun in Kuala Lumpur and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2688.10 2694.43 -0.23
Kuala Lumpur 1444.72 1431.55 +0.92
Bangkok 988.06 984.18 +0.39
Jakarta 3687.77 3647.05 +1.12
Manila 4211.04 4227.88 -0.40
Hanoi 382.90 383.31 -0.11
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2688.10 3190.04 -15.73
Kuala Lumpur 1444.72 1518.91 -4.88
Bangkok 988.06 1032.76 -4.33
Jakarta 3687.77 3703.51 -0.43
Manila 4211.04 4201.14 +0.24
Hanoi 382.90 484.66 -21.00
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 371,393,600 364,621,780
Kuala Lumpur 148,770,500 102,462,213
Bangkok 3,536,379 2,975,921
Jakarta 2,303,368,500 3,234,739,000
Manila 454,400 341,718
Hanoi 34,796 30,391