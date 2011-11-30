* Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur see foreign inflow
* U.S consumer data welcomed, but EU worries dent
By Shihar Aneez
Nov 30 Major Southeast Asian markets
gained on Wednesday in moderate volumes with Thailand and
Malaysia rising to two-week highs but investors mostly remained
cautious because of the lingering euro zone debt crisis.
Malaysia jumped 1.9 percent to its highest close
since Nov. 15 and Thailand rose 0.7 percent. Singapore
and Indonesia gained 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent
respectively, getting to one-week highs.
Teddy Dwitama, an analyst at Jakarta-based OSK Nusadana
Research, said U.S consumer confidence helped to boost shares
though euro zone debt woes capped market gains in thin trade.
U.S. consumer confidence in November bounced back from a
2-1/2 year low as apprehension about job and income prospects
eased, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.
Kuala Lumpur enjoyed a foreign inflow of $158.3 million,
Jakarta saw net foreign buying of $26.2 million while Bangkok's
foreign trading recorded a net inflow of $52.2 million.
Analysts expect the market to be more cautious in
the rest of the week as Standard & Poor's hit some of the
world's leading banks with a credit downgrade and euro zone
leaders' move to ramp up the regional bailout fund drew a tepid
response.
"The bottom line here is investors and funds want to close
the year with whatever gains they have got so far and minimise
the losses," said Song Seng Wun, a Singapore-based regional
economist at CIMB-GK Research.
He said that investors are unsure that Europe can set a path
out of its debt crisis, so most of them re maintaining a
"cautious approach."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.3 percent at 0957 GMT, with major
Asia markets were down on Wednesday due to euro zone woes.
In Bangkok, the market was buoyed by a 25 basis point cut in
benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to 3.25 percent, and the
Bank of Thailand said it was ready to cut again if the economy
was slow in recovering from severe flooding.
Top Thai oil firm PTT PCL jumped 2 percent after it
announced plans to sell up to 20 billion baht ($640 million) in
bonds from January 2012 for cash flow.
PTT Global Chemical PCL gained 2.3 percent.
In Jakarta, domestic economic optimism offset global growth
worries. The market has lifted by infrastructure and consumer
related shares.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2702.46 2688.10 +0.53
Kuala Lumpur 1472.10 1444.72 +1.90
Bangkok 995.33 988.06 +0.74
Jakarta 3715.08 3687.77 +0.74
Hanoi 380.69 382.90 -0.58
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2702.46 3190.04 -15.28
Kuala Lumpur 1472.10 1518.91 -3.08
Bangkok 995.33 1032.76 -3.62
Jakarta 3715.08 3703.51 +0.31
Hanoi 380.69 484.66 -21.45
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 381,118,900 367,175,360
Kuala Lumpur 162,249,000 101,972,217
Bangkok 3,608,307 2,928,769
Jakarta 2,948,565,500 3,140,263,533
Hanoi 26,234 30,736