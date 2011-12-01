* Regional markets get foreign inflow; Banks lead gain * China's policy easing also boosts sentiment * Philippines sees 6-month high foreign inflow By Shihar Aneez Dec 1 Major Southeast Asian markets jumped on Thursday in heavy volumes after the world's six major central banks moved to ease a liquidity crunch squeezing European banks. Investor poured into regional markets. Malaysia enjoyed a $104.9 million net foreign inflow, while Indonesia saw $69.2 million in net foreign buying. The Philippines witnessed a six-month high foreign inflow of $46.5 million. Thailand received an inflow of $54.7 million. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said on Wednesday they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies. "Sentiment is still being driven by the central banks' action solve Europe's debt issue," said Grace Crisostomo-Cerdenia, chief operating officer at Manila-based Yapster e-Trade, a licensed online stockbroker. Indonesia gained 1.8 percent and Singapore jumped 2.2 percent to their highest closes since Nov. 17. The Philippines rose 1.9 percent, Thailand jumped 2.4 percent to a 10-week high and Malaysia added 0.9 percent to its highest close since Nov. 9. Investor sentiment was also lifted by China's announcement late Wednesday to cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial lenders for the first time in three years, signalling a policy shift as global weakness weighs on China's economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 4.13 percent at 0957 GMT, with major Asia markets gaining on Thursday due to euro zone optimism. Banks helped the region's markets with Jakarta's top lender Bank Mandiri and micro lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia each rising more than 3 percent, while Bangkok's CIMB Thai Bank PCL leaping 29.8 percent. In Singapore, DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank gained more than 3.3 percent while Malaysia's Malayan Banking and CIMB Group Holding Berhad rose more than 1 percent. In Manila, Bank of the Philippines Islands gained 3.1 percent with the stock seeing the biggest jump in 5-day average volume versus its 30-day average among Philippine stocks. In Jakarta, small-cap companies gained on Thursday, a day after Morgan Stanley added 16 local firms to its MSCI Global Small Cap Indices with media broadcaster PT Indosiar Karya Media Tbk jumping 17.1 percent, and paper manufacturer PT Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk gaining 13.7 percent. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2761.88 2702.46 +2.20 Kuala Lumpur 1485.26 1472.10 +0.89 Bangkok 1019.15 995.33 +2.39 Jakarta 3781.10 3715.08 +1.78 Manila 4290.59 4211.04 +1.89 Hanoi 380.10 380.69 -0.15 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2761.88 3190.04 -13.42 Kuala Lumpur 1485.26 1518.91 -2.22 Bangkok 1019.15 1032.76 -1.32 Jakarta 3781.10 3703.51 +2.09 Manila 4290.59 4201.14 +2.13 Hanoi 380.10 484.66 -21.57 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 385,859,500 369,324,567 Kuala Lumpur 169,249,900 104,309,133 Bangkok 5,210,024 2,984,902 Jakarta 3,860,434,500 3,069,793,433 Manila 763,598 340,450 Hanoi 21,226 30,801