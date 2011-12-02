* Malaysia at 9-wk high, Thailand at 11-wk high * Malaysia sees $372 mln foreign inflow for the week * Jakarta edges down on profit-taking By Shihar Aneez Dec 1 Most Southeast Asian markets edged up on Friday as investors cautiously bet on risky assets, hoping for the picture in Europe to brighten. The region's stocks rallied on optimism that a Europe summit next week will produce firms measures that follow up on this week's move by six major central banks to help ease a liquidity crunch squeezing European banks. Malaysia, which ended 0.3 percent firmer at a nine-week high, enjoyed a net foreign inflow of $77.4 million on Friday, making the week's total $372.8 million. Thailand gained 1 percent on late buying to reach an 11-week high, led by energy stocks. Shares of oil firm PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL both rose more than 1.2 percent. Bangkok saw a foreign inflow of $64.7 million on Friday, taking the weekly total to $137.2. "The market got a stronger session in the afternoon because of gains in European stock markets," said senior analyst Somchai Anektaveepho of Bangkok broker Finansia Syrus Securities. "Investors are waiting for U.S. nonfarm payroll data, but there seems to be not a major concern." The Philippines, which closed flat, saw a net foreign inflow of $13.8 million, extending its weekly total to $81.7 million, while Indonesia, which ended a tad weaker on profit-taking, saw weekly net foreign buying of $61.7 million, though on Friday there was an outflow of less than $1 million. Singapore, which was down early in the day due to profit taking, in the end gained 0.4 percent to reach its highest close since Nov. 17. Friday's volume slumped to almost half of the its 30-day average. "Overall, sentiment is essentially still cautious," said Song Seng Wun, a Singapore-based regional economist at CIMB-GK Research. "Short-term sentiment drives the markets, but investors are still looking for European economy as they are still uncertain about the recovery." MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent at 1012 GMT. Malaysia's Petronas Gas Bhd and Petronas Dagangan jumped 5.1 percent and 4.1 percent respectively, a day after their parent company and state oil firm Petronas posted a 54 percent increase in second-quarter profit helped by better crude oil prices and a stronger dollar. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn in Bangkok; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2773.36 2761.88 +0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1489.02 1485.26 +0.25 Bangkok 1029.37 1019.15 +1.00 Jakarta 3779.84 3781.10 -0.03 Manila 4290.92 4290.59 +0.01 Hanoi 383.88 380.10 +0.99 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2773.36 3190.04 -13.06 Kuala Lumpur 1489.02 1518.91 -1.97 Bangkok 1029.37 1032.76 -0.33 Jakarta 3779.84 3703.51 +2.06 Manila 4290.92 4201.14 +2.14 Hanoi 383.88 484.66 -20.79 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 192,608,800 373,063,163 Kuala Lumpur 107,567,600 105,314,630 Bangkok 3,662,078 3,055,501 Jakarta 2,196,195,000 3,096,325,900 Manila 743,885 358,100 Hanoi 25,131 30,889