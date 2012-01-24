* Thailand, Indonesia lose most gains on late selling * Manila pulls back from all-time high hit Monday * Manila, Jakarta see foreign inflows * Other bourses still closed for holiday By Shihar Aneez Jan 24 The Philippine stock market fell from a record high on Tuesday in thin trade, while Thailand and Indonesia ended a shade higher and other Southeast Asian markets remained closed because of Lunar New Year holidays. Events in Europe continued to dominate trade, with governments and private bond holders failing to come to an agreement on a restructuring of Greece's debt. "The market was quite volatile -- a solution for the Greek debt issue is still not clear," said Teerada Charnyingyong, a strategist with broker Phillip Securities in Bangkok. The Philippines, the best performer in the region so far this year, slid 0.7 percent from the record closing high hit on Monday. Even so, Manila saw foreign inflows of $21.6 million and Jakarta received a net $11.9 million. Thailand ended flat while Indonesia edged up 0.2 percent. Banks ended firmer in Bangkok. They have reported lower fourth-quarter results over the past week because of severe flooding last year, but analysts said they should deliver higher profits in 2012 because of strong demand for loans from companies and the public sector. Top lender Bangkok Bank and Krung Thai Bank gained 1 percent and 1.3 percent respectively. Shares in Thai polyester producer Indorama Ventures jumped 3.2 percent on expectations of better margins this year. In Manila, analysts were relaxed about the day's fall. "It's a healthy correction to bring shares back to attractive price levels," said Accord Capital Equities analyst Justino Calaycay. "The market is still bullish and we expect food and beverage and energy shares to do well this quarter." The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 percent at 0948 GMT. (Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Bangkok 1063.08 1062.55 +0.05 Jakarta 3994.58 3986.52 +0.20 Manila 4714.35 4747.90 -0.71 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Bangkok 1063.08 1025.32 +3.68 Jakarta 3994.58 3821.99 +4.52 Manila 4714.35 4371.96 +7.83 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Bangkok 4,714,478 3,262,819 Jakarta 2,073,832,500 3,492,256,400 Manila 67,777 139,179