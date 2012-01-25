* Indonesia, Malaysia see foreign outflows * Singapore bucks the trend * Others down on profit taking By Shihar Aneez Jan 24 Most Southeast Asian stock markets slid on Wednesday as foreigner investors took profits after last week's rally, but Singapore rose to a three-month high on earning hopes. Regional analysts said investors were still awaiting developments on the European debt crisis after governments and private bond holders failing to come to an agreement on a restructuring of Greece's debt on Tuesday. Indonesia lost 0.8 percent, the Philippines fell 0.9 percent, Thailand closed 0.7 percent weaker, and Malaysia slid 0.2 percent. "There is still a lot of uncertainty about the Greece debt (restructuring) talks. There is no progress yet," said Teerada Charnyingyong, a strategist with broker Phillip Securities in Bangkok. Jakarta saw foreign outflows of $34.9 million and Kuala Lumpur saw 5.8 billion net foreign selling. Markets rose last week due to improved sentiment following solid euro zone sovereign debt sales and positive earnings from U.S. banks that seemed to confirm the U.S. economy was back on a recovery track. Jakarta and Manila fell due to profit taking on Wednesday led by banks and communication shares respectively, while Bangkok eased on a technical correction after the index neared overbought levels, and as the Bank of Thailand cut the interest rate by 25 basis points as expected. Singapore, bucking the trend, jumped 1.5 percent to its highest since Oct. 28 as it resumed trading after a long weekend, with upbeat earnings from technology bellwether Apple boosting sentiment. "Apple's earnings has a positive impact on markets today. It's good news as demand for technology products still seem strong, indicating consumer demand is still firm," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research. Shares in Singapore rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd ended 3.6 percent firmer after an industry publication quoting Goldman Sachs and Nomura said the rig builder had won an order for a drillship from a Brazilian firm. Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese firm Ying Li International Real Estate Ltd surged 11.9 percent after a brokerage stoked expectations that China may relax some property curbs, helping in a re-rating of the stock, traders said. Singapore is the region's top performer so far this year with a 9.3 percent gain followed by the Philippines. In Jakarta, analysts were bullish on the outlook of the bourse after the last week's credit upgrade to investment status. "Consumer goods, property and infrastructure will be favorite sectors because of double investment grade," Teddy Dwitama, an analyst at Jakarta-based OSK Nusadana Research said. "It (investment grade) will push FDI and have trickle down effect to infrastructure and property demand. As for consumer goods, we have increasing domestic demand due to domestic growth." Trade in Indonesian shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk was suspended on Wednesday in Jakarta and Singapore, pending an announcement on its debt. Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl said on Wednesday it was interested in buying a stake in a cement maker in Vietnam and expected to spend less than 10 billion baht ($315 million) on the acquisition. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent at 0959 GMT. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Singapore bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2891.64 2849.38 +1.48 Kuala Lumpur 1519.76 1522.66 -0.19 Bangkok 1056.01 1063.08 -0.67 Jakarta 3963.61 3994.58 -0.78 Manila 4670.49 4714.35 -0.93 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2891.64 2646.35 +9.27 Kuala Lumpur 1519.76 1530.73 -0.72 Bangkok 1056.01 1025.32 +2.99 Jakarta 3963.61 3821.99 +3.71 Manila 4670.49 4371.96 +6.83 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 399,962,300 247,219,283 Kuala Lumpur 106,799,100 90,005,300 Bangkok 4,714,478 3,271,298 Jakarta 2,652,907,500 3,482,643,650 Manila 56,859 137,509