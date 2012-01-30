* Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta see outflows * Jakarta hits two weeks low; Hanoi bucks trend * Greek debt deal, European summit awaited By Shihar Aneez Jan 30 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday with Indonesia hitting a two-week low as worries about the prospects of a Greek swap deal and weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth weighed on the market. Shares of banks led the fall as investors booked profits after a four-week rally. Indonesia's benchmark fell 1.8 percent hit by a sell-off from foreign funds and a trading error at the Jakarta Stock Exchange that prevented 70 percent of listed brokers from executing transactions, the bourse said. Singapore lost 1 percent, the Philippines fell 0.8 percent, Malaysia slid 0.5 percent, and Thailand closed 0.2 percent weaker. Vietnam, which resumed trading after week-long Lunar New Year holidays, jumped 3.2 percent to a two-month high. Concerns over European debt crisis ahead of a key meeting on Monday gave an excuse for profit taking in the region, traders said. Satrio Utomo, an analyst at Universal Broker Indonesia, said the market was looking for signs of a resolution of the European debt crisis. EU leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone at a summit on later on Monday and are expected to agree on a balanced budget rule in national legislation, with unresolved problems in Greece casting a shadow on the discussions. Athens is nearing a bond swap agreement with private creditors, while Prime Minister Lucas Papademos sought backing on Sunday from leading Greek political party leaders for painful and unpopular reforms. Jakarta saw foreign selling of $84.3 million, Thomson Reuters data showed and Kuala Lumpur suffered an outflow of $46 million, according to Malaysia's Stock Exchange data. Financial stocks led declines in the region with Indonesia's largest lender, Bank Mandiri falling 2.9 percent, Bangkok's Siam Commercial Bank Plc 1.7 percent, and Singapore DBS Group Holdings 0.3 percent. "The overall sentiment still depends a lot on external markets and Europe," said Teerada Charnyingyong, senior strategist at broker Phillip Securities. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.24 percent at 1014 GMT. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok, and Singapore bureau; Editing by xxx) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2888.29 2916.26 -0.96 Kuala Lumpur 1513.55 1520.90 -0.48 Bangkok 1074.71 1076.29 -0.15 Jakarta 3915.16 3986.41 -1.79 Manila 4644.49 4679.89 -0.76 Ho Chi Minh 384.94 373.00 +3.20 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2888.29 2646.35 +9.14 Kuala Lumpur 1513.55 1530.73 -1.12 Bangkok 1074.71 1025.32 +4.82 Jakarta 3915.16 3821.99 +2.44 Manila 4644.49 4371.96 +6.23 Ho Chi Minh 384.94 351.55 +9.50 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 346,448,100 262,454,597 Kuala Lumpur 105,029,700 94,357,597 Bangkok 3,874,949 4,725,892 Jakarta 2,856,631,000 3,372,211,050 Manila 188,275 127,162 Ho Chi Minh 21,572 41,324 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)