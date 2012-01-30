* Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta see outflows
* Jakarta hits two weeks low; Hanoi bucks trend
* Greek debt deal, European summit awaited
By Shihar Aneez
Jan 30 Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Monday with Indonesia hitting a two-week low as worries about
the prospects of a Greek swap deal and weaker-than-expected U.S.
economic growth weighed on the market.
Shares of banks led the fall as investors booked profits
after a four-week rally.
Indonesia's benchmark fell 1.8 percent hit by a
sell-off from foreign funds and a trading error at the Jakarta
Stock Exchange that prevented 70 percent of listed brokers from
executing transactions, the bourse said.
Singapore lost 1 percent, the Philippines
fell 0.8 percent, Malaysia slid 0.5 percent, and
Thailand closed 0.2 percent weaker.
Vietnam, which resumed trading after week-long Lunar
New Year holidays, jumped 3.2 percent to a two-month high.
Concerns over European debt crisis ahead of a key meeting on
Monday gave an excuse for profit taking in the region, traders
said.
Satrio Utomo, an analyst at Universal Broker Indonesia, said
the market was looking for signs of a resolution of the European
debt crisis.
EU leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the
euro zone at a summit on later on Monday and are expected to
agree on a balanced budget rule in national legislation, with
unresolved problems in Greece casting a shadow on the
discussions.
Athens is nearing a bond swap agreement with private
creditors, while Prime Minister Lucas Papademos sought backing
on Sunday from leading Greek political party leaders for painful
and unpopular reforms.
Jakarta saw foreign selling of $84.3 million, Thomson
Reuters data showed and Kuala Lumpur suffered an outflow of $46
million, according to Malaysia's Stock Exchange data.
Financial stocks led declines in the region with Indonesia's
largest lender, Bank Mandiri falling 2.9 percent,
Bangkok's Siam Commercial Bank Plc 1.7 percent, and
Singapore DBS Group Holdings 0.3 percent.
"The overall sentiment still depends a lot on external
markets and Europe," said Teerada Charnyingyong, senior
strategist at broker Phillip Securities.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was down 1.24 percent at 1014 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta,
Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok, and Singapore bureau; Editing by
xxx)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2888.29 2916.26 -0.96
Kuala Lumpur 1513.55 1520.90 -0.48
Bangkok 1074.71 1076.29 -0.15
Jakarta 3915.16 3986.41 -1.79
Manila 4644.49 4679.89 -0.76
Ho Chi Minh 384.94 373.00 +3.20
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2888.29 2646.35 +9.14
Kuala Lumpur 1513.55 1530.73 -1.12
Bangkok 1074.71 1025.32 +4.82
Jakarta 3915.16 3821.99 +2.44
Manila 4644.49 4371.96 +6.23
Ho Chi Minh 384.94 351.55 +9.50
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 346,448,100 262,454,597
Kuala Lumpur 105,029,700 94,357,597
Bangkok 3,874,949 4,725,892
Jakarta 2,856,631,000 3,372,211,050
Manila 188,275 127,162
Ho Chi Minh 21,572 41,324
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)